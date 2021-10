One thing was clear as Casperites filed into the Ford Wyoming Center on Monday to pay respect to one of the city's finest. Danny Dundas was larger than life. "There will never be another Danny Dundas," close family friend Bob Dill said during Monday's service. "His love and dedication to his family, friends and coworkers and the entire Casper community will live on forever."

