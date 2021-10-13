New Australian ransomware plan allows for seizure of crypto
Australian lawmakers are taking a tougher stance against ransomware with a new plan that increases penalties for offenders. The new measures and proposed Surveillance Legislation Amendment announced by the federal government on Wednesday come after a 60% surge in cyberattacks on Australian businesses and state agencies last year. According to reports, these incursions cost the economy AU$1.4 billion (around $1 billion dollars).cointelegraph.com
