New Australian ransomware plan allows for seizure of crypto

By Martin Young
CoinTelegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustralian lawmakers are taking a tougher stance against ransomware with a new plan that increases penalties for offenders. The new measures and proposed Surveillance Legislation Amendment announced by the federal government on Wednesday come after a 60% surge in cyberattacks on Australian businesses and state agencies last year. According to reports, these incursions cost the economy AU$1.4 billion (around $1 billion dollars).

