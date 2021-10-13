CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Local caregiver, hospitals honored by MHA

By Valley Journal
valleyjournal.net
 6 days ago

HELENA — The Montana Hospital Association is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2021 Montana Healthcare Awards. The Montana Healthcare Awards program is the largest and most representative award program recognizing excellence among Montana’s hospital and healthcare field. Awards recognize healthcare professionals who have offered dedicated service to their communities and organizations that have implemented successful, innovative programs to advance patient care. Local winners of the 2021 Montana Healthcare Awards are:

www.valleyjournal.net

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

COVID vaccine mandates: Massachusetts hospitals see upwards of 90% of caregivers immunized as threats of job loss loom

When the COVID-19 vaccine first rolled out last December, doctors and nurses were among the first who could get in line for a shot. Almost a year later, there are still health care employees across Massachusetts who have not been inoculated. Now, those employees are facing deadlines imposed by hospital systems and may lose their jobs if they do not get the vaccine.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WIFR

Nurse shortages hit local hospitals

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s being dubbed The Great Resignation. Millions of people across the country are quitting their jobs in a search for a better life. One of the hardest hit industries? Healthcare. UW Health SwedishAmerican is no stranger to these shortages. The pandemic saw a number of nurses...
ROCKFORD, IL
stpetecatalyst.com

Local hospitals announce Crush the Crisis event

October 15, 2021 - Four area hospitals are once again teaming up to raise awareness about the dangers of opioid abuse and the proper disposal of medications. Largo Medical Center, Northside Hospital, St. Petersburg General Hospital and Palms of Pasadena Hospital announced today that they are hosting the third-annual opioid take-back event on Oct. 23. The “Crush the Crisis” event coincides with the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Community members are invited to safely and anonymously dispose of unused or expired prescription medication at the event. Largo Medical Center will host “Crush the Crisis” at 1551 West Bay Drive from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. This will be a drive-through event.
LARGO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
kvnutalk

Local advocates to host conference for family caregivers – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN – A free conference for family caregivers in Cache Valley is set for Nov. 3. The event, slated by ZOOM technology, is intended as an observance of National Caregivers Month, according to Hannah Cragun, the local director of the Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP). “It’s free and educational,” Cragun...
LOGAN, UT
cbslocal.com

Local Hospitals Hiring As Employee Vaccination Deadlines Approach

BOSTON (CBS) – The deadline is approaching for Boston area hospital employees to show proof of vaccination in order to avoid getting fired. Tufts Medical Center employees were among the first in Massachusetts to get vaccinated. Now 10 months later, it’s a requirement to work there. “I know it’s really controversial, but I think that everybody should be vaccinated to end this thing once and for all,” said employee Katie Juhasz. “I actually work in the COVID clinic respiratory infection clinic and we’re seeing a lot of unvaccinated people.”
BOSTON, MA
Cape Gazette

Local hospitals: Vax or get tested weekly

Most of the larger healthcare groups in Delaware are not requiring a COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of continued employment. Beebe Healthcare, Bayhealth and TidalHealth are not forcing their employees to be vaccinated and instead are allowing those who wish to opt out to undergo weekly testing, as required by the state as of Sept. 30.
HEALTH
Herald Tribune

Englewood Community Hospital caregivers celebrate special space for relaxation, renewal

ENGLEWOOD — Caregivers at Englewood Community Hospital recently held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening a new space for relaxation and renewal. The purpose of the room is to provide the hospital’s caregivers with a quiet place to take a moment away from their often demanding duties. Caregivers are encouraged to take a break in the new room and enjoy massage chairs, salt lamps, soothing images of beaches and reef fish, and lavender scented towels. The room is spacious enough for three caregivers to relax, calm nerves and de-stress while still honoring social distancing practices.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mha#Assisted Living Facility#Caregiver#Critical Access Hospitals
bigrapidsnews.com

Big Rapids Hospital employees honored with awards

BIG RAPIDS – Two Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital care givers were recognized with DAISY and BEE Awards for their nursing excellence and compassionate care during ceremonies. Surgical nurse Dawn Morningstar, RN, was given the DAISY Award after being nominated by a patient. “She talked to myself and my mom...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
biltmorebeacon.com

Hospital Finding Local Solutions to National Worker Shortage

At Mission Hospital, we are keenly aware of the shortage of healthcare workers across our country. The COVID-19 pandemic and our rising hospitalized cases have only served to highlight an already great need. As with any problem, creative solutions are needed to help solve it. Mission Hospital is taking steps...
ASHEVILLE, NC
carbondaletimes.com

Marshall Browning Hospital honors retiring director

Marshall Browning Hospital's board of directors recently honored Susan Engelhardt for 16 years of dedicated service on the hospital board, presenting her with a gift at the hospital's annual meeting held on Sept. 27. Engelhardt's full career includes serving as executive director of Perry County Counseling and Five Star Industries....
PERRY COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
The News Guard

Hospital Drill: Local hospital to conduct 'armed intruder' exercise

Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital will conduct an armed intruder drill Tuesday morning, Oct. 12. Beginning at approximately 10:55 a.m. driveways into the hospital campus on NE 28th Street will be temporarily blocked and the drill is expected to last about 20 minutes. "We appreciate your understanding and patience as we...
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
wpsdlocal6.com

Local hospitals remind women to schedule yearly mammograms

PADUCAH — The COVID-19 pandemic caused many women to fall behind on their yearly mammograms in 2020. This October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, local hospitals say things are different. Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital and Baptist Health Paducah each said the number of mammograms performed has gone up...
PADUCAH, KY
96.1 The Eagle

Bassett Hospital Honored For Combating Medical Staff Stress

Unless you are a health care worker, or a member of a health care workers' family, it is really hard to comprehend the stresses they endure in this unusual year of the pandemic. Bassett Healthcare has taken an innovative approach to combatting the rigors of stress their medical staff and team face on a daily basis. And for their efforts, the hospital has been recognized by a national organization.
HEALTH SERVICES
Herald Community Newspapers

Glen Cove Hospital focuses on patient caregivers

Hospital patients are often not the only ones who need support — many times their caregivers do also. To help provide for their emotional needs, Northwell Glen Cove Hospital last week opened a new Caregiver Center for patients’ families. Glen Cove Hospital Executive Director Kerri Scanlon advocated for the center...
GLEN COVE, NY
followsouthjersey.com

Two Local Healthcare Heroes Honored At SCC Homecoming

CARNEY’S POINT, N.J. — Salem Community College (SCC) and the SCC Foundation honored two local frontline healthcare workers who have helped save lives and made sacrifices for the community during the pandemic. Suzy Strang from the Salem Medical Center (SMC) and Sheetal Stewart from Inspira Health were met with a...
SOCIETY
Journal & Sunday Journal

Local woman receives Exceptional Caregiver Award

MARTINSBURG — Exceptional is defined by the Merriam-Webster dictionary as better than average or superior. Being exceptional is rare, and that rarity and superiority leads us to praise and congratulate the exceptional. At Home Helpers we like to think all our caregivers are wonderful. However, one has earned the honor of being named exceptional.
MARTINSBURG, WV
foxkansas.com

Gov. Kelly extends help for local hospitals

Much needed help is on the way for hospitals across Kansas. Gov. Laura Kelly is allotting $50-million to the SPARK Nursing Initiative in an effort to help hospitals recruit and keep staff. Bigger hospitals will be getting the most because the money is calculated based on how many beds each hospital has.
HEALTH SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy