Local caregiver, hospitals honored by MHA

October 15, 2021 - Four area hospitals are once again teaming up to raise awareness about the dangers of opioid abuse and the proper disposal of medications. Largo Medical Center, Northside Hospital, St. Petersburg General Hospital and Palms of Pasadena Hospital announced today that they are hosting the third-annual opioid take-back event on Oct. 23. The “Crush the Crisis” event coincides with the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Community members are invited to safely and anonymously dispose of unused or expired prescription medication at the event. Largo Medical Center will host “Crush the Crisis” at 1551 West Bay Drive from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. This will be a drive-through event.

LARGO, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO