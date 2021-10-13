Auto Darkening LCD Welding Helmets Market to witness Remarking Growth With Recent Trends Forecast to 2027

Anti Scratch additives for polypropylene are also known as scratch resistant PP compounds or anti scratch agents. There has been an increase in use of plastics and other polymers, such as polypropylene, in the automotive industry owing to the stringent regulations that mandate weight reduction (to reduce vehicle emission) and cost savings. Traditionally, only high valued premium cars had an additional coating for scratch resistance; however, today there is a growing need for Anti Scratch additives in small and medium sized cars. Therefore, polypropylene Anti Scratch additives are increasingly being adopted across the automotive industry. Anti Scratch additives are mainly organically modified siloxanes and have advanced properties as compared to conventionally-used Anti Scratch coatings. Anti Scratch additives are widely used in the manufacture of dashboards and door interiors and other automotive parts such as bumper facias, instrumental panels and door trims. There has also been an increase in the use of Anti Scratch additives for polypropylene in consumer products (furniture, toys and other day-to-day items). Electrical and electronic hardware bodies are also an important application area for Anti Scratch additives for polypropylene. Laptop and phone bodies are made from lightweight materials and with the growing demand for aesthetics and visual appeal, the overall demand for Anti Scratch additives for polypropylene is expected to grow.

INDUSTRY ・ 21 HOURS AGO