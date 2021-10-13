Aero Engine Nacelles Market Insights 2020 to 2027 – Key Factors fueling the Market Growth

Anthracene oil, also called green oil, consists of three benzene rings derived from coal tar. Anthracene oil is used in the production of carbon black. It is also a source of phenanthrene, anthracene and carbazole. This oil is considered the best antiseptic agent for wood and is so used for formulating sleeper-impregnating oils. In industrial applications, anthracene oil is obtained from coal tar after the heat treatment. Some of the distinguishable properties of anthracene include its wicked odor, high boiling aroma and others. The major constituent compounds of anthracene oil are anthracene, phenathrene, fluoranthene and pyrene. This oil has comparatively low economic value and is similar to one of those coal tar oils that is not affected by high temperature.

INDUSTRY ・ 21 HOURS AGO