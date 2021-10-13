CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

IMF foresees slight drop in growth

Mirror
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON — The International Monetary Fund is slightly downgrading its outlook for the global recovery from the pandemic recession, reflecting the persistence of supply chain disruptions in industrialized countries and deadly disparities in vaccination rates between rich and poor nations. In its latest World Economic Outlook being released Tuesday, the...

www.altoonamirror.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

IMF sees economic growth with higher inflation for Mideast

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The Middle East is expected to see significant economic growth this year, but also soaring inflation and food prices, as coronavirus vaccines are unevenly rolled out across the region, the International Monetary Fund said Tuesday. The lender’s new report projects that the region’s economies...
BUSINESS
AFP

Mideast economy recovering but social unrest on the rise: IMF

The Middle East and North Africa are on track for recovery, but rising social unrest and increasing inequities threaten the "fragile" progress of low-income economies, the IMF said on Tuesday. Since the beginning of the year, we see progress in the economic performance," said Jihad Azour, director for the Middle East and Central Asia at the IMF, adding recovery is not the same in all countries. 
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Reuters

China's economy stumbles on power crunch, property woes

BEIJING, Oct 18 (Reuters) - China's economy hit its slowest pace of growth in a year in the third quarter, hurt by power shortages and wobbles in the property sector, highlighting the challenge facing policymakers as they seek to prop up a faltering recovery while reining in the real estate sector.
ECONOMY
The Independent

China's economic growth weakens amid construction slowdown

China’s economic growth sank in the latest quarter a a slowdown in construction and curbs on energy use weighed on its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.The world’s second-largest economy grew by 4.9% over a year ago in the three months ending in September, down from the previous quarter’s 7.9%, government data showed Monday.Factory production, retail sales and investment in construction and other fixed assets all weakened.Construction an industry that supports millions of jobs, has slowed since regulators tightened control last year over borrowing by developers.One of the biggest, Evergrande Group, is struggling to avoid defaulting on billions of dollars owed to bondholders. That has fueled fears about the health of other developers, though economists say the threat to global financial markets is small.Manufacturing also was hampered in September by power cuts imposed by some major provinces to avoid exceeding official efficiency goals.Private sector forecasters have cut their growth outlook this for China though they still expect about 8%, which would be among the world’s strongest.
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gita Gopinath
AFP

No fear of inflation 'runaway train': IMF chief

Global finance officials are worried about rising inflation pressures but there it is little fear that it will become a "runaway train," IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said Sunday. However, in advanced economies "policymakers have the tools" to deal with inflation, she said, so "there is no significant concern that this would be a runaway train."
BUSINESS
NBC Philadelphia

IMF Cuts Its Global Growth Forecast, Citing Supply Disruptions and the Pandemic

"This modest headline revision masks large downgrades for some countries," Gita Gopinath, chief economist at the IMF, said. The revised outlook for this year comes amid supply chain issues in advanced economies and a worsening health situation in emerging countries. The Fund said it expects global gross domestic product to...
BUSINESS
kdal610.com

IMF cuts global growth outlook as supply bottlenecks hobble pandemic recovery

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Persistent supply chain disruptions and pricing pressures are constraining the global economy’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday as it cut growth outlooks for the United States and other major industrial powers. In its World Economic Outlook, the IMF trimmed its...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ICIS Chemical Business

IMF slightly lowers '21 global GDP forecast as pandemic lingers

HOUSTON (ICIS)--The International Monetary Fund (IMF) slightly lowered its 2021 global GDP forecast and left its 2022 forecast unchanged as the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt supply chains, increasing the risks to economies across the world. In its World Economic Outlook (WEO), released today, the IMF said the slight reduction...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imf#Inflation#Economic Activity#World Economic Outlook#The United Sates
kezi.com

IMF slashes US growth forecast and warns of rising risks to the global economy

The global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is weakening and risks are rising, according to the International Monetary Fund. The IMF on Tuesday slashed its 2021 growth forecast for the United States by one full percentage point to 6%, the biggest reduction suffered by any G7 economy in its latest World Economic Outlook.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

10-year Treasury yield rises back to highest level since June

U.S. Treasury yields climb on Tuesday, pushing the 10-year Treasury note back to its highest level since around early June, as the stock market rose and investors look to parse speeches from Federal Reserve members ahead of the central bank's next policy meeting in early November when it may announce the start of a reduction in its monthly bond purchases.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
AFP

US industrial output drops in Sept as supply issues plague economy

Output by US industries fell sharply last month amid continued supply constraints hindering manufacturing, according to official data released Monday. - Hurricane impact - Faced with ongoing supply bottlenecks, factory output fell 0.7 percent last month after a 0.4 percent drop in August, according to the revised data.
ECONOMY
Washington Post

China’s power shortages, housing struggles put the brakes on its economy

It was the summer when the rains wouldn’t stop. The lights went out. And a housing boom came to a shuddering halt. China’s economy still grew 4.9 percent in the third quarter, matching its rate from a year earlier. But it lagged behind projections, reflecting that simply controlling the spread of the coronavirus isn’t enough to ensure smooth sailing.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy