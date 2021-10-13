3. You’ve been cutting your pumpkin the wrong way.

Choosing a wine can feel like a shot in the dark; even if you have a decent understanding of the difference between a pinot grigio and a pinot noir, or feel pretty certain that you like reds better than whites. Unless you're a professional sommelier or spend your free time taking Napa tours, how do you really know that you're choosing the right vino to complement your dinner? Making things even more overwhelming are the humorous wine brand names — if you're out to dinner with friends, sharing a bottle of Fat Bastard or Sailor Seeks Horse might liven things up (via Bloomberg) ... but, these fun-sounding blends might pair terribly with your entrée.

