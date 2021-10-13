CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, IA

Pre-Registration For Voting in Hancock County Elections Looming

By AJ Taylor
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pre-registration deadline for the November 2, 2021, City and School Election is Monday, October 18, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. After the pre-registration deadline, new voters will be required to follow the Election Day Registration requirements. Please contact the Hancock County Auditor’s office at 641-923-3163 for information regarding Election Day Registration. The last day to request an absentee ballot to be mailed is Monday, October 18, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. The last day to request and vote an absentee ballot in-person at the Auditor’s office is Monday, November 1, 2021.

