CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Top Influencer Marketing Platform in UAE and Middle East

By Sponsored Content
The State-Journal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(image source: https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/hand-drawn-illustration-people-with-smartphone-marketing_15635328.htm#page=1&query=influencer&position=7&from_view=search ) Grynow is the best influencer marketing agency in Dubai, UAE, middle east and gulf region. Since their establishment, the company has worked with thousands of brands and opinion leaders and shares strong bonds with each of them. They understand that every brand has specific needs, which they reflect in their unique campaign strategies for each client.

www.state-journal.com

Comments / 0

Related
theedgemarkets.com

Local premix coffee producer penetrates Middle East market

KOTA BHARU (Oct 18): Homegrown premix coffee producer Akifcafe Coffee Industries Sdn Bhd has secured 10 unit stock keeping units (SKU) for markets in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Kuwait. Agriculture and Food Industries Deputy Minister II Dr Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh said the SKU orders involved 20-foot (ft)...
AGRICULTURE
breakingtravelnews.com

Nirvana Travel continues Middle East expansion

Nirvana Travel & Tourism has acquired a fleet of ten Mercedes-Benz S-Class cars from Emirates Motor Company. The exclusive sedans will add to Nirvana’s growing fleet of luxury vehicles to cater to the needs of high-profile travellers. The Mercedes-Benz S500 offers the highest levels of safety and comfort, and comes...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Influencer Marketing#Marketing Strategies#Marketing Campaigns#Marketing Agency#Social Media Authority
Dezeen

SOM designs UAE diplomacy building with Middle Eastern motifs in Manhattan

Architecture firm SOM has designed a limestone-clad building patterned with symbolic palm leaves for the Permanent Mission of the United Arab Emirates to the United Nations in Manhattan. The building represents the United Arab Emirates' (UAE's) diplomacy to the United Nations (UN) and is located in Manhattan's Turtle Bay neighbourhood,...
MANHATTAN, NY
OilPrice.com

Middle East Oil Giants Face-Off In Market Share Skirmish

While Asian crude imports were relatively low in the third quarter due to high prices and COVID outbreaks, Middle Eastern oil producers are still fighting to dominate the region. Led by Saudi Arabia, oil producers across the Middle East continue to cut their prices in an attempt to ensure market...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Australian woman is forced to move to a Pacific Island after her partner was denied an exemption to reunite with her 17 times over 551 DAYS despite there NEVER being a case of Covid in his country

An Australian nurse was kept apart from her sweetheart for 551 days, who was deemed an unacceptable travel risk - even though his country has never had a local case of Covid. Stephanie Wheeler finally gave up and moved from Newcastle to her partner Tommy Esau's hometown, Honiara, in the Solomon Islands after he was denied an exemption from Australia's ban on international arrivals 17 times.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Marketing
Country
United Arab Emirates
NewsBreak
Instagram
dailyhodl.com

Little-Known Altcoin Erupts After Sudden Listing From Crypto Giant Coinbase

A little-known altcoin is in the midst of a meteoric price rally after gaining support from crypto exchange leader Coinbase. In a new blog post, the company announced that it will launch support for Assemble Protocol (ASM) on Coinbase Pro. The move sent the low-cap coin’s price skyrocketing 217% from...
RETAIL
stljewishlight.org

Chinese state-run site proposes ‘final solution to the Taiwan question,’ and German lawmaker compares it to Nazi rhetoric

TAIPEI, Taiwan (JTA) — A German lawmaker heard ominous echoes of Nazi Germany after a Chinese state-run media outlet threatened violence in calling for a “final solution to the Taiwan question.”. Frank Müller-Rosentritt, a member of German parliament and its foreign affairs committee, compared the terminology to the Nazis’ “final...
CHINA
The Hollywood Reporter

RTL Group, Singtel Launch European Smart-Ad Group

RTL Group, Europe’s leading broadcasting conglomerate, and Singtel, Asia’s top communications group, have launched a new joint venture that will provide targeted digital advertising solutions for European broadcasters and streaming services. The new, jointly owned sales and services company, TechAlliance, will combine operations from RTL’s ad-tech company Smartclip and Yospace, the latter acquired in 2019, with Singtel’s Amobee. The goal is to create a pan-European group platform of targeted digital advertising services for broadcasters and streamers, who can replace traditional commercials online and on smart TVs with targeted, personalized advertising. The deal, which is still subject to regulatory approval, is expected to close...
BUSINESS
AFP

Revamped WeWork rises in Nasdaq debut

The office-sharing company WeWork made a strong Wall Street debut on Thursday, two years after a previous attempt disintegrated in spectacular fashion. Shares of the venture that's been revamped with new corporate leaders hovered at around $11.01, or six percent up, on Thursday afternoon, hours after jumping nearly 10 percent shortly after midday, giving it a market value of about $9 billion. The surge comes two days after shareholders from a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) called BowX voted to merge with WeWork. Shares trade on Nasdaq under the ticker "We."
BUSINESS
Variety

Facebook Is Reportedly Going to Change Its Corporate Name

What will Facebook’s new name be? The social giant, amid one of the worst PR crises in its 17-year history, is expected to announce a new name before the end of the month, according to a report by tech-news site The Verge, citing an anonymous source. Facebook’s new name is supposed to reflect CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s positioning of the company as moving beyond social media — into a developer of virtual “metaverse” experiences, per The Verge. Zuckerberg plans to talk about the new name at the Facebook Connect conference on Oct. 28, but the new corporate name could be announced before then, according...
INTERNET
NEWSBTC

Wallfair Partners with Heet.gg to Bring Top Gaming Influencers to its Platform

Heet is a leading name in the esports gaming landscape, with teams dominating gaming tournaments across Valorant, PUBG, and Rainbow 6 Siege multiverses. Wallfair’s partnership with Heet.gg will bring outstanding gaming influencers, live streamers, and content creators to both platforms and enable unprecedented growth of user numbers by incorporating crypto-related features.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy