discovery+ launching in Canada

Advanced Television
 6 days ago

Discovery has announced that streaming service discovery+ will launch in Canada on October 19th. discovery+ brings viewers more than 200 exclusive, original series across real life genres, including ​​True Crime, Home, Relationships, Food, Paranormal and Nature. Viewers will also have access to 60,000 episodes of current and classic shows from Discovery’s iconic portfolio of networks, including HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, OWN, Travel Channel, Discovery Channel, Animal Planet and Magnolia Network, and the largest streaming collection of natural history content from the BBC.

advanced-television.com

Middletown Press

Indian Streamer SonyLIV Launches in Canada with Family Saga 'Tabbar' (EXCLUSIVE)

The service will cost CAD$9.99 ($8.05) monthly or CAD$49.99 ($40.30) annually. Fran Kranz's Sundance Drama 'Mass' Gets Sold by Kinology to Major Distributors (EXCLUSIVE) Sundance Winner 'Writing With Fire' Scores Raft of Global Sales, Reveals Trailer (EXCLUSIVE) As revealed by Variety, the streamer had revealed wide rollout plans from October,...
WORLD
Travel Weekly

Insight Vacations launches US and Canada campaign

Insight Vacations has launched a US and Canada marketing campaign with the theme of Elvis Presley’s hit song Can’t Help Falling in Love. Unveiled ahead of the US opening its borders to British holidaymakers next month, the promotion features discounts of up to 10% across selected North America 2022 trips.
LIFESTYLE
verticalmag.com

Bell Textron Canada launches MRO capability

Estimated reading time 2 minutes, 29 seconds. Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has announced a new maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) service in its Mirabel, Quebec facility. The increasing demand for customer support and services in North America prompted Bell to provide MRO services directly to all operators...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thefastmode.com

Xplornet Launches Canada's First Rural 5G SA Network with Ericsson

Xplornet Communications, Canada's largest rural-focused broadband provider, recently launched its rural 5G standalone network, powered by the industry-leading Ericsson Radio System. The rollout of Canada's first rural 5G standalone network with fixed wireless broadband services will start in New Brunswick and expand across that province during the next six months.
WORLD
petbusiness

Champion Petfoods Launches New ACANA And ORIJEN Premium Wet Foods in Canada

Champion Petfoods unveils two new lines of wet dog food; ACANA Premium Chunks Wet Dog Food, and ORIJEN Premium Wet Dog Food in Canada. New ACANA Premium Chunks Wet Dog Food provides 85%* premium animal ingredients and is balanced with 15%† visible fruits and vegetables. The recipes are made in a delicious, savory bone broth to provide flavor and can be fed as a fully balanced, standalone meal or paired with ACANA dry dog food as a delicious topper. The food, which is rich in moisture and features a satisfying texture dogs love, comes in six new recipes, including poultry, lamb, duck, beef, and pork, as well as a puppy pâté.
PET SERVICES
routesonline.com

Canada’s Westjet To Launch Toronto-Dublin Route In May 2022

The carrier already operates to Dublin from Halifax and its Calgary base. Canada’s WestJet will launch Toronto Pearson (YYZ)-Dublin (DUB) flights from May 15, 2022. The route, which will be operated on a seasonal basis over the summer, will be 4X-weekly initially, increasing to daily on June 2. The flights will be operated by Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.
TRAVEL
defector.com

Canada Is Rising

Through five rounds of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, there had not been a more jarring dichotomy between performance and results than Canada’s. The lads up north have been a joy to watch so far, and yet all they had to show for it was a single measly win. Sure, the schedule had been tough—two of its four draws came in away games against the Big Two—but this is the best Canada team in ages, one that on paper has all the talent necessary to qualify for only its second ever World Cup. The Canadians needed goals and points in a hurry, and thankfully they got just that in a 4–1 win over Panama on Wednesday.
SOCCER
routesonline.com

Air Canada To Launch Toronto Billy Bishop-Ottawa Flights

The new route will be operated by Air Canada regional partner Jazz Aviation. Air Canada is adding to its offering from Toronto Billy Bishop Airport (YTZ) by starting flights to Ottawa (YOW) from Oct. 31. YTZ, an island airport with direct access to downtown Toronto, is the home base of...
LIFESTYLE
wmleader.com

YouTube Music will launch free background listening starting in Canada

YouTube Music is lifting one of its most annoying limitations — but only in Canada. Today, YouTube announced that beginning November 3rd, customers in Canada will be able to continue listening to their music in the background while doing other tasks on their phone or when the screen is off.
CELL PHONES
Advanced Television

yallo launches own TV offer

The yallo product family continues to grow and Christoph Richartz, Chief YOL Officer at Sunrise UPC, has announcde: “We are impressing more and more customers with innovative and powerful products and want to continue growing. Following the addition of fiber optics to our mobile portfolio offer, we are now taking another step towards becoming a full-service provider with yallo TV.”
TV & VIDEOS
nickiswift.com

Howie Mandel Reveals How Meghan Markle Was On The Set Of Deal Or No Deal

Long before she became the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle served as a briefcase model on the hit gameshow, "Deal or No Deal." Meghan's stint on the show was relatively short-lived, but beginning in 2006, she appeared in 34 episodes, according to her IMDb page. "I remember her being very focused on her acting career and her role as a briefcase beauty, as we were called, was just a stepping stone in her career," fellow briefcase model Lisa Gleave told Harper's Bazaar in 2020.
CELEBRITIES
ambcrypto.com

Can ‘newfound respect’ for Shiba Inu help it cross $1

October has been a good boy where the Shiba Inu [SHIB] token is concerned. With a meteoric price rally, the meme coin seems close to hounding its highs from earlier this year. Recently, crypto researcher and reviewer Max Maher tried to analyze Shiba Inu’s popularity but instead found himself drawing a very unexpected conclusion.
PETS
celebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Prince Harry and Meghan Unknowingly Beg For Money For Big Oil

British royal family news reveals that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex are at it again, speaking out of their four mouths. They’ve just begged everyone to give money to their pet investment firm, but now it’s been discovered that the firm goes against all of their so-called principles–No problem!
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Controlling Britney Spears’ Sells Wide For Red Arrow International – Global Bulletin

SALES Red Arrow International has sold documentary “Controlling Britney Spears” to a raft of territories. The 75-minute documentary contains new allegations from insiders with intimate knowledge of the pop icon’s daily life under her controversial conservatorship. The documentary has been sold to Sky (U.K.), Nine (Australia), Crave (Canada), Three (New Zealand), Talpa TV (the Netherlands), VGTV (Norway), TV2 (Denmark), TV4, MTV and Cmore (Sweden and Finland), Discovery (Italy and Philippines), Originals Factory (French and German-speaking Europe), HOT8 (Israel), yes-DBS (Israel), TV Nova’s streamer Voyo (Czech Republic and Slovakia), Pro Plus (Slovenia), Globo for its GloboPlay streaming service (Brazil), and TVN Grupa Discovery...
CELEBRITIES

