discovery+ launching in Canada
Discovery has announced that streaming service discovery+ will launch in Canada on October 19th. discovery+ brings viewers more than 200 exclusive, original series across real life genres, including True Crime, Home, Relationships, Food, Paranormal and Nature. Viewers will also have access to 60,000 episodes of current and classic shows from Discovery’s iconic portfolio of networks, including HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, OWN, Travel Channel, Discovery Channel, Animal Planet and Magnolia Network, and the largest streaming collection of natural history content from the BBC.advanced-television.com
