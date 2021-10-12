CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Korea: Soldiers smash bricks, bend iron rods in combat display

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Korean state media have aired footage of soldiers putting on a display of their combat prowess and ability to smash various objects with their bare hands. The performance was staged at a defence exhibition in Pyongyang, and watched by leaders including Kim Jong-un. Edited by Tessa Wong.

