Polson, MT

Special needs playground completed at Cherry Valley school

By Valley Journal
valleyjournal.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOLSON — Our Polson community has a new playground. Local preschool children with physical and developmental disabilities that limit their ability to access traditional playground equipment can now enjoy an inclusive playground. This “special needs” playground has just been completed at Cherry Valley Elementary School. The playground is designed for children from three to five years old and features playground equipment such as pieces designed to provide exciting sensory experiences for children who need a lot of vestibular and proprioceptive input, while other equipment is designed to support children with sensory processing disorders who might need a calming environment.

www.valleyjournal.net

