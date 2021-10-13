CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

Scout help appreciated

By Valley Journal
valleyjournal.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOLSON — Boy Scout Troop 1947 members and a member of Cub Scout Pack 4947 plus family and friends recently helped the Polson Flathead Lake Museum by tidying up the outside area at the Polson Flathead Lake Museum on Main Street. They also assisted board members in loading aluminum beverage cans onto a truck for delivery to the recycling center in Kalispell. The recycling project not only helps our environment but provides the museum with needed funds as well. Please donate your aluminum beverage cans in our recycling bin in the alley between the Polson Flathead Lake Museum and OH’s Body Shop on Main Street. Our thanks to the scout troops, the adults that helped and their leader, Sherri Conner David. They worked hard and were rewarded with praise, pizza and cookies.

www.valleyjournal.net

