October marks the start of the 2021-2022 influenza season, and given the State’s ongoing fight against COVID-19, officials with the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) said it is more important than ever for Delawareans to protect themselves and loved ones by getting the flu vaccine as soon as possible. The flu vaccine is vital in helping avoid significant illness from the flu, including hospitalization and death, they said.

14 DAYS AGO