Valley Views for Oct. 13, 2021
In a recent guest column, State Senator Greg Hertz (Republican, Polson) decried the Biden administration’s call to restore the federal corporate tax rate to a reasonable level, still lower than it was prior to 2017. Hertz reiterates the same tired arguments his Republican colleagues have recited for years – that tax breaks for big, out-of-state corporations will stimulate the economy and that increases in their tax rate will simply be passed on to workers and their families. History, however, clearly shows that “trickle down economics” simply do not work.www.valleyjournal.net
