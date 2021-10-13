CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Valley Views for Oct. 13, 2021

By Valley Journal
valleyjournal.net
 6 days ago

In a recent guest column, State Senator Greg Hertz (Republican, Polson) decried the Biden administration’s call to restore the federal corporate tax rate to a reasonable level, still lower than it was prior to 2017. Hertz reiterates the same tired arguments his Republican colleagues have recited for years – that tax breaks for big, out-of-state corporations will stimulate the economy and that increases in their tax rate will simply be passed on to workers and their families. History, however, clearly shows that “trickle down economics” simply do not work.

2017 tax law adds to deficit, doesn’t grow economy

Regarding Greg Hertz’s Oct. 6 editorial, Greg, I see you’re back to writing editorials about the “progressive left” and their tax proposals. You find a source to quote that supports your opinion and then tout the benefit of the 2017 Tax Law that President Trump signed and the “Rightwing Radical Republicans” passed while conveniently ignoring the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) testimony regarding this bill. In a Congressional hearing CBO testified the results of 2017 tax law would be “slight and short lived” and that it “will not pay for itself.” In fact, it will add $1.9 Trillion to deficits over the next 10 years. You also ignored the fact that the deficit grew 17% the year the bill was passed and another 15% the year after. The idea that tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations would allow us to grow our way out of debt (one of the Republicans’ favorite myths) has proven incorrect once again.
Greg Hertz
