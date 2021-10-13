CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polson, MT

Memorial ceremony pays tribute to Afghan war heroes

By Rob Zolman
 6 days ago

POLSON – A little more than two dozen Mission Valley citizens and veterans made their way to the Lake View Cemetery in Polson to pay their tribute and respect to those fallen Montana military service members who lost their lives in combat serving in the Afghanistan War, the longest war in United States history.

