Westside Gravy takes his rap from San Diego to Israel

Air travel still feels like a headache, if not a risky endeavor for a lot of us and if you missed the opportunity for a real road trip this Summer, you might be thinking now is a good time for a getaway. It is! This time of year – just before the hurried holidays, as temps transition from sweltering to sunny and breezy – provides an easy way to get in some leisure and new scenery. If you’ve got a weekend to spare, a li’l time off from work or can do it remotely (the boss doesn’t need to know that you’re finishing that spreadsheet with a cocktail by the pool, right?), you won’t regret the recharge. We’re big fans of weekenders and mid-week jaunts as a way to re-calibrate, especially during the pandemic. Vegas is an obvious choice, but with mask-wearing seemingly un-inforced and big crowds to contend with, we felt like we dodged a bullet not catching the virus after our last visit there.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO