CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Westside Gravy takes his rap from San Diego to Israel

By Andrew Esensten/Jweekly.com
Forward
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rapper Westside Gravy has several tattoos on his right arm that pay tribute to his geographical and cultural roots. On his upper arm, he has an outline of California decorated with elements of the state flag, including the grizzly bear. An image of the African continent appears on his inner arm in the Pan-African colors of red, black and green. And his latest ink, which he got last May, stretches across his forearm. It is a famous line from Psalm 137, written in Hebrew letters, that translates to “If I forget you, Jerusalem, may my right hand forget its skill.”

forward.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
expressnews.com

Fly to San Diego or Orlando for $39 from San Antonio

The fall season doesn't mean you have to skip out on a beach vacation. In fact, you can fly to two states known for their beaches for less than $40 out of San Antonio International Airport. You can find one-way, nonstop flights to California or Florida for $39. Those are...
L.A. Weekly

San Diego Staycation: The Perfect Pandemic Getaway From L.A.

Air travel still feels like a headache, if not a risky endeavor for a lot of us and if you missed the opportunity for a real road trip this Summer, you might be thinking now is a good time for a getaway. It is! This time of year – just before the hurried holidays, as temps transition from sweltering to sunny and breezy – provides an easy way to get in some leisure and new scenery. If you’ve got a weekend to spare, a li’l time off from work or can do it remotely (the boss doesn’t need to know that you’re finishing that spreadsheet with a cocktail by the pool, right?), you won’t regret the recharge. We’re big fans of weekenders and mid-week jaunts as a way to re-calibrate, especially during the pandemic. Vegas is an obvious choice, but with mask-wearing seemingly un-inforced and big crowds to contend with, we felt like we dodged a bullet not catching the virus after our last visit there.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Entertainment
State
California State
City
Vallejo, CA
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
Local
California Entertainment
americanmilitarynews.com

US military shocked: China flew hypersonic nuke capable missile around the globe; ‘We have no idea how they did this’: report

In August, China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that flew around the earth before hitting its target, a new report first revealed Saturday. U.S. officials were reportedly surprised by China’s capabilities. The missile circled the earth in low-orbit space and sped down to its target, though it landed some two-dozen...
MILITARY
Fox News

Nearly 100,000 people in Mexico have disappeared

Almost 100,000 people have disappeared in Mexico, according to the country’s National Search Commission, which keeps a record existing since 1964. Most are thought to have been killed by drug cartels, their bodies dumped into shallow graves or burned. Searchers have learned over the last decade, since the height of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rap Music#Palestinians#Pan African#Russian#Jewish#African American#Black Jew#Israelis
weatherboy.com

Americans Prepare for Major Earthquake Event on October 21

The International Shake-Out is set for Thursday, October 21 and Americans are preparing for the 10:21 am local time drill. Each year, millions of people “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” in The Great ShakeOut, the world’s largest earthquake drill. People are encouraged to participate in the drill wherever they are since major earthquakes may happen anywhere people live, work, or travel. The purpose of the ShakeOut is to practice how to protect ourselves and for everyone to become better prepared. The goal of the drill is to prevent a major earthquake from becoming a catastrophe. Thousands of state and local organizations are participating in the drill ranging from state governments to local schools and hospitals. An estimated 27 million people have said they plan to participate in this year’s drill, with over 13 million from the United States alone.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

‘He died with his eyes open’: Covering the execution of Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh

The authorities had been preparing for thousands of protesters, both for and against the death penalty. As it was, just a couple of hundred showed up. Those that did were far outnumbered by the media. Up to 1,400 reporters had gathered on the thick grass outside of Terre Haute Federal Penitentiary to cover the execution of Timothy McVeigh, both America’s deadliest domestic terrorist with white supremacist sympathies, and also an ordinary-looking veteran of the Gulf War, and a Roman Catholic born in upstate New York.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Palestine
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
theaviationgeekclub.com

SR-71 pilot tells the story of a tense mission over the Barents Sea where he spotted a Soviet MiG-31 scrambled to intercept his Blackbird

‘I assumed the MiG-31 pilot would like nothing better than an opportunity to fire his missiles at an SR-71 Blackbird,’ Ed Yeilding, SR-71 Blackbird pilot. ‘Flying straight toward each other in our supersonic jets, I was reminded of two gallant medieval knights galloping full speed toward each other, only I did not have a weapon,’ Ed Yeilding, former SR-71 Blackbird pilot recalls.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Intercept

A Florida Anarchist Will Spend Years in Prison for Online Posts Prompted by Jan. 6 Riot

On Tuesday, a Florida judge sentenced Daniel Baker, an anti-fascist activist, to 44 months in federal prison for social media posts that called for armed defense against possible far-right attacks on the state’s Capitol in the wake of the January 6 riots. Baker, a 34-year-old yoga teacher and emergency medical technician trainee, had no previous criminal convictions and has already been held for 10 months of harsh pretrial detention, including seven months in solitary confinement. He never brought a weapon near a government building; he amassed no armed anti-fascist forces; he made no threats on a single individual.
FLORIDA STATE
Jano le Roux

Experts Say: The most obese state in America is also the most religious

Many individuals around the world, including those in the United States, identify as religious. Although there are many different religions, the majority of them are based on the belief in a higher power. Some parts of the world are extremely religious, while others are not. Some states in the United States are more religious than others.

Comments / 0

Community Policy