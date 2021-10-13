CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Macron’s €30bn includes Space Force

Advanced Television
 6 days ago

Two years ago, French president Emmanuel Macron said he would create a Space Force. On October 12th, he backed up his promise with a €30 billion commitment for investment in France’s high-tech sectors. “We want to have Elon Musks in France,” he told an audience at the Elysée Palace. Macron...

advanced-television.com

AFP

Macron condemns 'inexcusable' Paris massacre of Algerians

French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday condemned as "inexcusable" a deadly crackdown by Paris police on a 1961 protest by Algerians whose scale was covered up for decades, disappointing activists who hoped for an even stronger recognition of responsibility. The 1961 protests were called in response to a strict curfew imposed on Algerians to prevent the underground FLN resistance movement from collecting funds following a spate of deadly attacks on French police officers.
Emmanuel Macron
Reuters

Factbox: Macron's 30 billion euro "France 2030" investment plan

PARIS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday unveiled a 30 billion euro ($35 billion) investment roadmap dubbed "France 2030", aimed at fostering industrial champions and innovation. Here are some of the key measures he announced:. NUCLEAR AND HYDROGEN. Macron said France would invest 8 billion euros...
US News and World Report

U.S.' Blinken Talks European Security Cooperation With France's Macron

PARIS (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday discussed a French push for more security cooperation among European nations, a U.S. official said during a visit to try to repair a rift with Paris. The top U.S. diplomat is in Paris seeking to...
Reuters

France's Macron: I hope tensions with Algeria will soon ease

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that he hoped diplomatic tensions with Algeria would soon ease. “My wish is that is that we can calm things down because I think it is better to talk to one another, and to make progress,” Macron told France Inter radio in an interview, adding he had “very cordial” relations with Algeria’s President.
SpaceNews.com

VC firm Embedded Ventures signs cooperative agreement with U.S. Space Force

WASHINGTON — Embedded Ventures, a venture capital firm investing in space startups, has signed a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Space Force, the company announced Oct. 13. Under the Cooperative Research and Development Agreement, or CRADA, Embedded Ventures will work with SpaceWERX, a new Space Force organization created to build...
Between E-3 And Eyes In Space, The Air Force Needs A Bridge, Now

The Air Force has valiantly breathed life into the decades-old E-3 Sentry platform, but as top service officials recently suggested, it can no longer wait for the jump to space-based systems, the authors write in this op-ed. The Foundation for Defense of Democracies’ Bradley Bowman, Maj. Lauren Harrison and Ryan Brobst argue that as Russia and China progress on their own rival systems, the Air Force must act quickly.
France
World
Economy
Industry
Aerospace & Defense
americanmilitarynews.com

US military shocked: China flew hypersonic nuke capable missile around the globe; ‘We have no idea how they did this’: report

In August, China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that flew around the earth before hitting its target, a new report first revealed Saturday. U.S. officials were reportedly surprised by China’s capabilities. The missile circled the earth in low-orbit space and sped down to its target, though it landed some two-dozen...
OilPrice.com

Will Saudi Arabia Ditch The U.S. For Russia And China?

The meeting last week between Russian Deputy Prime Minister, Alexander Novak, and Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, to discuss broadening and deepening the two countries cooperation in the energy sector and others marks a key point in the ongoing attempts by Moscow to decisively split the Kingdom away from its long-time ally, the US. This strategy aligns with the ultimate intention of Russia and China to neuter US influence across the Middle East, which, in turn, is a central plank in Russia’s plans to increase its influence over Europe, with the endgame being to split up the NATO security alliance. It also accords with China’s plans to roll-out its multi-generational power-grab project – ‘One Belt, One Road’ - that would see it replace the US as the number one superpower across the globe. The genesis for this seismic shift in geopolitical alliances was the failure of Saudi Arabia’s 2014-2016 Oil Price War, which was launched with the specific intention by the Kingdom to destroy - or at least severely disable for as many years as possible – the US’s then-nascent shale oil sector. It was obvious to the Saudis at that point that the unchecked build-out of lower fixed cost, lower lifting cost, US shale oil in ever increasing volumes would eventually mean the extreme diminution of Saudi Arabia’s power in the world and as a key player in the Middle East, given that its only true basis of power is its oil supplies. In short, the Saudis had no real choice but to try to take on the US’s shale sector, and it did, but it lost and paid a terrible price, with all of this – including the real figures relating to Saudi’s crude oil reserves, spare capacity, and production - analysed in full in my previous book on the global oil markets.
Military News Editor

Moscow: "U.S. warship entered territorial waters in the Sea of Japan during Russian-Chinese naval drills"

The U.S. Navy has rejected claims that they tried to enter "Russian territorial waters in the Sea of Japan during Russian-Chinese naval drills on October 15th." "The Russian Defense Ministry's claim about the interaction between our two Navy ships is false," stated U.S. Navy's Pacific Fleet headquarters in a statement. "U.S. destroyer, the USS Chafee, was conducting routine operations in international water in the Sea of Japan on October 15 when a Russian Udaloy-class destroyer came within about 60 meters of it."
realcleardefense.com

NATO Has a Problem: Belarus Is Being Reabsorbed Into Russia

On October 7, Polish border troops reported being fired upon by their counterparts from Belarus. Though no one was hurt and the Belarusian soldiers were most likely firing blank ammunition, the incident is illustrative of the tension that has been building in that area since Moscow effectively assumed control over the government in Minsk to prop up Belarus’ authoritarian president, Aleksandr Lukashenko.
Fortune

China isn’t the only economy decoupling from the U.S.

Subscribe to Eastworld for insight on what’s dominating business in Asia, delivered free to your inbox. Since the Trump administration plunged the U.S. and China into a still-unresolved trade war in 2018, political pundits have argued that the two superpowers are entering a great “decoupling,” in which leading industries in each nation grow increasingly isolated from their counterparts in the other.
