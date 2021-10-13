CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

View from the Library

By Valley Journal
valleyjournal.net
 6 days ago

“Montana’s Treasured Past: Ghost Towns and Gold” is a fun, interactive program that will be held at the library on Thursday, Oct. 14. at 5:30 p.m. Join Lizzy as she guides you on this tour around Montana’s ghost towns on the National Geographic Giant Map of Montana. Our paranormal enthusiast will share some spooky stories of Montana’s history, perfect for a crisp October eve. After the program, we invite you to share your own ghost stories or experiences you have had while visiting these intriguing places. Please wear socks if you would like to walk on the map, and we are asking that you wear a mask since we will be in a confined room. Attendance will be limited to allow for social distancing.

www.valleyjournal.net

Comments / 0

Related
irvingweekly.com

Grab A Little Steamers Backpack From The Irving Library

The Irving Public Library has launched a new resource for young learners and caregivers, Little STEAMers Backpacks!. Each backpack kit is an early literacy tool geared for children ages 3-6 and their families that incorporates STEAM — Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math — learning in an interactive format. Each kit includes books, games and activities to support learning a particular concept. Supplies vary at each library location. Stop by to see availability.
IRVING, TX
timesvirginian.com

As The Page Turns (from J. Robert Jamerson Memorial Library)

The library has won third place in the Railroad Festival’s sculpture display contest with our “Jamerson Express” train filled with books. We are so excited to win “bragging rights” and look forward to next year’s contest and Railroad Festival!. You local library is the best place on Main Street! We...
ENTERTAINMENT
Boone News-Republican

Staff from The Bridge Home available at Ames Public Library through October

The rest of October, staff from The Bridge Home will be available at the Ames Public Library to assist people at risk of or experiencing homelessness, according to a Facebook post from the library. Staff will be available Tuesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and Thursdays from 4 p.m.-7p.m...
AMES, IA
rcreader.com

Murder and Madness: Tales from Local Cemeteries at the Davenport Public Library

DAVENPORT, IOWA (October 7, 2021) — October is the perfect month to unearth stories of our local cemeteries and their inhabitants. In our program on Wednesday, October 20, 6:30PM, tales of murders, tragedies, mayhem, and connections to local hauntings abound. We will use the collections of the Richardson-Sloane Special Collections Center to help us untangle some of these local mysteries and eerie happenstances.
DAVENPORT, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
valleyjournal.net

Dixon seniors for Oct. 13, 2021

DIXON — The Dixon Senior Center continues to serve our community and hopes everyone is staying happy and healthy. All are invited to come enjoy dinner, breakfast, and/or pinochle. Meals will be served Monday and Thursday evenings at 5 p.m. Meals are $4 per serving and are deliverable to Dixon residents upon request. We are also accepting take-out meal requests for $5 per serving.
DIXON, MT
fox13news.com

Controversial book pulled from school library

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Brevard County Schools removed a book that leaders are calling "inappropriate" from one of its school libraries. The book Gender Queer, a memoir by Maia Kobabe, is making headlines in other parts of the country as some parents and leaders try to get it removed from schools.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Wicked Local

A farewell note from Swampscott Library Director Alyce Deveau

On Friday, October 1st, the Friends of the Swampscott Public Library hosted a retirement party in my honor on the town green. I would like to thank everyone who planned, produced, and provided the refreshments for this event. It was a very special day, one that I will never forget....
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library#Google Suite#Microsoft Office Suite
My 1053 WJLT

Incredible Views from the Stunning Garden of the Gods in Illinois

An outdoorsman takes you on a visual video tour of the must-see Garden of the Gods in Southern Illinois, and the views are just spectacular!. The video was uploaded on YouTube almost a month ago from a channel called Outdoors With Ed & sometimes G and it is one of their many outdoor adventure videos, but this one caught my eye for the sheer beauty in which he captures the Garden of the Gods in Southern Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
valleyjournal.net

Polson seniors for Oct. 13, 2021

POLSON — The Polson Senior Citizens Center is located at 504 Third Ave. E. Contact us at 406-883- 4735 or come in and pick up our October activities and menu calendars. Flu shots will be available at the center on Thursday, Oct. 14, from 10 a.m.-noon. A Hearing Aid Clinic will also be held on the same date and time.
POLSON, MT
valleyjournal.net

Special needs playground completed at Cherry Valley school

POLSON — Our Polson community has a new playground. Local preschool children with physical and developmental disabilities that limit their ability to access traditional playground equipment can now enjoy an inclusive playground. This “special needs” playground has just been completed at Cherry Valley Elementary School. The playground is designed for children from three to five years old and features playground equipment such as pieces designed to provide exciting sensory experiences for children who need a lot of vestibular and proprioceptive input, while other equipment is designed to support children with sensory processing disorders who might need a calming environment.
POLSON, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
valleyjournal.net

Local caregiver, hospitals honored by MHA

HELENA — The Montana Hospital Association is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2021 Montana Healthcare Awards. The Montana Healthcare Awards program is the largest and most representative award program recognizing excellence among Montana’s hospital and healthcare field. Awards recognize healthcare professionals who have offered dedicated service to their communities and organizations that have implemented successful, innovative programs to advance patient care. Local winners of the 2021 Montana Healthcare Awards are:
HEALTH SERVICES
valleyjournal.net

Briefs for Oct. 13, 2021

ST. IGNATIUS — The Lake County Boys & Girls Club opened separate youth and teen centers on the St. Ignatius Schools campus. This new venture will expand the ability to provide meaningful programming and a safe, structured environment to the youth and teens in Mission. The club hopes to serve...
RONAN, MT
ladailypost.com

Dead Ponderosa Pine Removed From Mesa Public Library

Workers take down a large, dead Ponderosa pine recently near the children’s playground outside Mesa Public Library. The dead tree was taken down because its branches were falling too close to where children play. Photo by Ed Birnbaum. Copyright © 2012-2021 Los Alamos Daily Post is the Official Newspaper of...
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
theweektoday.com

Opinion: Thanks from the Wareham Library Foundation

We are extremely thankful for the generous donations from our community members and business that made this year's campaign such a success. The Foundation will be repeating this campaign annually to help continue its support of the Wareham Free Library. The Foundation met its goal for this year, but efforts...
CHARITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy