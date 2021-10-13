View from the Library

“Montana’s Treasured Past: Ghost Towns and Gold” is a fun, interactive program that will be held at the library on Thursday, Oct. 14. at 5:30 p.m. Join Lizzy as she guides you on this tour around Montana’s ghost towns on the National Geographic Giant Map of Montana. Our paranormal enthusiast will share some spooky stories of Montana’s history, perfect for a crisp October eve. After the program, we invite you to share your own ghost stories or experiences you have had while visiting these intriguing places. Please wear socks if you would like to walk on the map, and we are asking that you wear a mask since we will be in a confined room. Attendance will be limited to allow for social distancing.