After whistleblower revelations, it's time to unfriend Facebook

Milton Daily Standard
 6 days ago

Facebook has grown into a planet-wide, $1-trillion company that allows people to connect online with family and friends, sharing photos and “liking” the posts of others. Beneath this benign façade lies a vast network where Facebook profits by promoting discord, violence, human trafficking and by driving young people, especially girls, into a self-loathing that can spiral into depression and suicide. Facebook knows all this. A trove of leaked internal Facebook documents led to a recent series of explosive exposés by The Wall Street Journal. On Sunday, the whistleblower who released the documents, Frances Haugen, appeared on CBS’ “60 Minutes,” then, on Tuesday, went before a Senate Commerce subcommittee.

www.standard-journal.com

Business Insider

A group of nearly 50 nonprofits has launched a campaign to 'effectively end Facebook's current business model' in the wake of whistleblower testimony

Dozens of human rights organizations have started a campaign calling for action against Facebook following a week of turmoil for the tech giant. The coalition of nearly 50 nonprofits launched a new website, HowtoStopFacebook.org, on Wednesday. The organizations backing the effort include names like the Center for Digital Democracy, the Government Accountability Project, Fight for the Future, and PEN America.
CHARITIES
abc10.com

A hacking scam hiding in plain sight on Facebook

Have you seen photos or memes on your social media feeds asking you to answer survey questions or a silly question?. One example from Facebook reads: “The last four digits of your phone number describes you.” Many users replied publicly in the comments with their responses. Or maybe it's a...
INTERNET
Business Insider

Facebook says it will ban sales of the Amazon rainforest after an investigation found plots of land were illegally sold on the platform

Facebook is changing its commerce policies to try to curb an illegal practice that was brought to light in a documentary eight months ago. In February, the BBC investigation "Our World: Selling the Amazon" uncovered that people were illegally selling plots of Brazil's Amazon rainforest on Facebook Marketplace. Now, Facebook is "announcing measures to curb attempts to sell land in ecological conservation areas within the Amazon rainforest on Facebook Marketplace," the company said in a blog post on Friday.
INTERNET
CNET

How to permanently delete your Facebook account and keep your photos

If you've been keeping an eye on the news, you've likely seen Facebook all over it. Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, testified before Congress alleging that Facebook knew its services, like Instagram, may hurt teens. Her testimony also included details alleging Facebook's internal research shows weakness in fighting misinformation. On Tuesday night, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg responded in a post. If the controversy has you convinced you should cut ties with the social media account, we'll tell you below the steps to follow.
INTERNET
POLITICO

How the government could unfriend Facebook

DISLIKE — U.S. lawmakers largely united today behind the idea that Facebook’s role in society has become so large that Washington can no longer ignore it, even though they disagreed about how to rein in the global behemoth. Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen’s three-hour congressional testimony this morning, where she detailed how the company understaffed safety programs and hid research showing its products’ negative effects, may mark a turning point for the social network, which has managed to deflect numerous scandals — and oversight — for nearly two decades.
INTERNET
brumpost.com

Facebook reportedly worsened Ethiopia’s violence – Whistleblower

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen has made it known that the social media giant was used to escalate violence in Ethiopia. Haugen testified before a US Senate subcommittee where she stated that the company could be used dangerously if action isn’t taken. Facebook was blamed back in 2019 over the spread...
WORLD
Eureka Times-Standard

Amy Goodman and Denis Moynihan | After whistleblower revelations, it’s time to unfriend Facebook

Facebook has grown into a planet-wide, $1-trillion company that allows people to connect online with family and friends, sharing photos and “liking” the posts of others. Beneath this benign façade lies a vast network where Facebook profits by promoting discord, violence, human trafficking and by driving young people, especially girls, into a self-loathing that can spiral into depression and suicide.
INTERNET
KGET

Facebook to hire 10,000 in EU to build ‘metaverse’ platform

Facebook said it plans to hire 10,000 workers in the European Union over the next five years to work on a new computing platform that promises to connect people virtually but could raise concerns about privacy and the social platform gaining more control over people's online lives.
INTERNET
TheConversationAU

The easy way to rein in Facebook and Google: stop them gobbling up competitors

Few of us who have survived the last year aren’t grateful for technology. Zoom, email, connected workplaces and solid internet connections at home have made it possible to work, shop, study and carry on our lives in a way that wouldn’t have been possible had the pandemic hit, say, 20 years earlier. But parts of big tech — the parts that track us and drive us to think dangerous and antisocial things just so we keep clicking — are doing us enormous damage. Although it might seem like we can’t have the best of both worlds — the connectivity without the damage...
BUSINESS
