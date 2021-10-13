After whistleblower revelations, it's time to unfriend Facebook
Facebook has grown into a planet-wide, $1-trillion company that allows people to connect online with family and friends, sharing photos and “liking” the posts of others. Beneath this benign façade lies a vast network where Facebook profits by promoting discord, violence, human trafficking and by driving young people, especially girls, into a self-loathing that can spiral into depression and suicide. Facebook knows all this. A trove of leaked internal Facebook documents led to a recent series of explosive exposés by The Wall Street Journal. On Sunday, the whistleblower who released the documents, Frances Haugen, appeared on CBS’ “60 Minutes,” then, on Tuesday, went before a Senate Commerce subcommittee.www.standard-journal.com
Comments / 0