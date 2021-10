DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Southwest Airlines is dropping plans to put unvaccinated employees who have applied for, but haven’t yet been approved or denied, a religious or medical exemption on unpaid leave starting in December. The Dallas-based carrier is a federal contractor and must comply with President Biden’s COVID Action Plan that includes a requirement that, unless they’ve have an official exemption, federal employees receive a COVID-19 vaccination by December 8. Southwest responded to CBS 11 News about the change with the following statement: “If an accommodation has not been reviewed or approved by December 8, the Employee will continue to work, while following...

DALLAS, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO