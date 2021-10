Fresh off its bye week, Ohio State is ready to dive into the meat of its Big Ten schedule. And here’s the thing — at the end of the day, the road to the conference title still goes through Columbus. OSU’s loss to Oregon might have seemed to open up possibilities within the league, but will it really amount to much? Here’s a significant advantage OSU holds over each remaining Big Ten contender.

