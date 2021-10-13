Black Farmers Fund launched in Washtenaw County

EAST LANSING, MI. — The Washtenaw County Black Farmers Fund (WCBFF) is a coalition of non-profits, farmers and community members who aim to build a more equitable food system by investing in the region’s Black farmers. The group hopes to raise $50,000 to support five to ten Black farmers with capital for which to purchase property, reduce debt, purchase equipment, develop infrastructure, and to cover other operational and labor needs. The fundraiser launched on Friday, September 10, and will run for about one month. The WCBFF was inspired by the Detroit Black Farmer Land Fund, whose leaders generously provided guidance to the organizers.