The Houston Seminar presents Texas: Myth vs. Reality

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Most Texans, when asked where they are from while traveling abroad, respond with “Texas,” not “the United States.” We love our state, our swagger, our larger-than-life persona, our “anything goes” attitude, our self-styled myths, and perhaps, most of all, we love our independence. That ain’t working so well for us these days it seems. Neither are the tall Texas tales we have read, heard, and repeated. As they say in the press relations trade “when the client believes their own press release, trouble ahead.” Trouble has arrived, and the two-hundred-year-old press release about the Great State needs an update.