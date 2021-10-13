CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmer sentiment declines in September, inflation expectations jump

By Torrie Sheridan
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST LAFAYETTE, IN. AND CHICAGO, IL. — The Purdue University/CME Group Ag Economy Barometer declined in September, down 14 points to a reading of 124. With producers feeling less optimistic about both current conditions on their farming operations as well as their expectations for the future, this is the weakest farmer sentiment reading since July 2020 when the index stood at 118. The Index of Current Conditions declined 12 points to a reading of 140 and the Index of Future Expectations fell 16 points to a reading of 116. The Ag Economy Barometer is calculated each month from 400 U.S. agricultural producers’ responses to a telephone survey. This month’s survey was conducted Sept. 27-29.

