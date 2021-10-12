CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Lyndsay Levingston shares her journey to “SurviveHer”

MyStateline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLyndsay Levingston shares her breast cancer journey and why she created SurviveHer. You can learn more at imasurviveher.com, or by following @imasurviveher on Facebook or Instagram.

www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Related
ELON University

Samantha Katz ’24 shares her journey of living with alopecia to WXII

Elon University sophomore Samantha Katz was diagnosed with alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that causes hair, and spoke about her journey with local NBC affiliate WXII. In a video segment for WXII’s “12 Inspires” series, multimedia reporter Colette Stein spoke with Katz about her journey living with alopecia and how she looks to empower others who have the disease.
ELON, NC
KATU.com

Oncologist and Wife Share Cancer Journey in "Off Our Chests"

It's Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Cancer survivor Liza Marshall and her husband, nationally acclaimed GI oncologist John Marshall, MD, joined us to share their own cancer survival story told from the perspective of a patient, caretaker, and oncologist featured in their best-selling memoir "Off Our Chests: A Candid Tour through the World of Cancer."
CANCER
People

Shannen Doherty Shares 'Truthful' Photos of Her Cancer Journey: 'I Hope We All Find Humor in the Impossible'

Shannen Doherty is opening up about her breast cancer journey. On Thursday, the 50-year-old actress — who revealed last year that her cancer had returned as stage 4 after previously entering remission in 2017 — gave her fans a raw look into her life by sharing images of what she called "my own personal journey from my first diagnosis to my second" in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
CELEBRITIES
WISH-TV

Katiera Winfrey shares personal fibroids journey, recovery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Around 80% of women are expected to develop fibroids — and sometimes they will never know because they don’t have symptoms. For those who do have symptoms, it can really shake up their lives. For several months, I’ve been sharing bits and pieces about my fibroid journey...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breast Cancer#Surviveher#Imasurviveher Com
KAKE TV

Wichita oncology nurse shares cancer journey to help others

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita oncology nurse is hoping to help save lives after being diagnosed with breast cancer. Lyn Pitman shares her cancer journey year round, but during October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, she believes it's that much more important to remind people to get regular mammograms.
WICHITA, KS
northeastohioparent.com

Local Author Shares Her Unexpected Journey as Her Mother’s Caregiver

Jeannie Fleming-Gifford, local author and executive director of the nonprofit Fairmount Center for the Arts, shares her journey as her mother’s daughter and caregiver in the book “The Gift I Never Wanted: The Journey of Caregiving and Lessons Learned.” Her mother was diagnosed with a stroke in 2015, which led to her needing care in a long-term health facility.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

After 30 years in obstetrics, Covid vaccination has made me reassess my advice to pregnant patients

Pregnant women try to do the best for their baby’s health and development, yet, when something is new – such as Covid-19 vaccinations – it can be hard to make decisions for yourself, let alone for your unborn child. In this time of rapidly changing public health announcements, it’s not surprising that some pregnant women are hesitant when it comes to Covid-19 vaccinations.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
AceShowbiz

Brandy's Daughter Sy'rai Smith Shows Off Dramatic Transformation After Drastic Weight Loss

Taking part in a new TikTok challenge, the 19-year-old daughter of the 'Boy Is Mine' singer shares several before and after photos to show her weight loss journey. AceShowbiz - Brandy's daughter may not be as famous as her mom is, but she is poised to inspire other girls with her own story. Sy'rai Smith has showed his dramatic transformation in a TikTok video after dropping lots of pounds.
WEIGHT LOSS
thefocus.news

Who is Big Daddy Kane's wife, Shawnette? Meet the Hardy family

American rapper Big Daddy Kane is trending after his Verzuz battle against KRS-One featured insane guest appearances and a popular hip-hop playlist. Get to know the veteran artist and discover his net worth after years of rap-battling success. Find out more about Kane’s wife, Shawnette Hardy, as we explore the Hardy family on Instagram.
RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Blogger Discovers ‘Weird’ Detail on Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest Account

Internet sleuths have come out of the woodwork in the Gabby Petito case. Blogger Shaynah Dodge is one of them. Minnesota blogger Shaynah Dodge has been closely documenting Gabby Petito’s on her blog page with a little over 77,000 followers. Recently, she dissected Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest page and uncovered a few things that she deems as suspicious. However, there’s an account linked to his mother, Roberta Laundrie, and Gabby Petito linked to his.
PETS
Deadline

Trevor Jones Dies: ‘Millionaire Matchmaker’ Contestant Was 34

Trevor Jones, a contestant on Millionaire Matchmaker who also appeared on CNBC’s The Profit, has died at 34 years of age, according to his friend and business partner Travis Lubinsky. Lubinsky said Jones died on October 9, “from a sudden Vascular Ehlers Danlos Syndrome event.” According to the Mayo Clinic, “Ehlers-Danlos syndrome is a group of inherited disorders that affect your connective tissues — primarily your skin, joints and blood vessel walls…People who have Ehlers-Danlos syndrome usually have overly flexible joints and stretchy, fragile skin.” Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, according to the clinic, “can cause the walls of your blood vessels, intestines...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy