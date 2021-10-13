CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

What Veterans Should Know About Bladder Cancer

connecticutmag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(StatePoint) The end of military service doesn’t always mean the end of hardships for those who served. As they age, many veterans can be faced with health challenges, including cancer. In fact, each year, approximately 40,000 new cancer cases in veterans are reported, and bladder cancer is among the top five most frequently diagnosed types of cancer among patients treated by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). It’s important for veterans to take note of their individual risk factors and learn what to do if bladder cancer is detected.

www.connecticutmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
survivornet.com

HSN ‘Jean Queen’ Designer Diane Gilman Says Having Cancer Was a Life-Changing ‘Privilege’; What To Know About Hormone Replacement Therapy & Cancer

Diane Gilman, the fashion designer known as the “jean queen” of television shopping channel HSN, has a wish for women who suddenly face cancer. “I would love for more women to be less terrified of getting that diagnosis and be able to take their feelings and their experiences…as a stepping stone to a better future,” says Gilman, a popular on-air personality whose jeans line made her an HSN mainstay.
CANCER
hopewelltwp.org

Cancer- What You Should Know educational program

Cancer is the second leading cause of death in NJ and the US. One in 2 men and 1 in 3 women will develop cancer during their lifetimes. It is the leading cause of death among persons 45-79 years of age as well as the leading rate of death among Hispanics and Asians in NJ. Hunterdon and Mercer are highly burdened by lung, prostate, breast and colorectal cancers. Prevention and early detection can have the greatest effect on reducing the burden of cancer. More than 40% of newly diagnosed cancers in the United States are potentially avoidable.
HOPEWELL, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vietnam Veterans#Back Pain#Istock#Statepoint#Bladder Cancer Bladder
EatThis

This Blood Type Puts You at Risk for Dementia

Your blood type can tell you a lot about yourself, and researchers are discovering it can even indicate if you might get certain diseases. Besides telling you if you might have a heart issue or get diabetes—or even what kind of personality you have, according to one report—your blood type may be predictive of certain memory problems, including dementia. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
geneticliteracyproject.org

Infographic: What should pregnant women know about the COVID shot?

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Facing months of conflicting guidance and unanswered questions, it’s been hard for pregnant women to decide whether or not to get...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RiverBender.com

Fearing Recurrence Coping With the Anxiety that Cancer May Return

ROCKFORD - Receiving news of a cancer diagnosis is a devastating reality for many people every day. There’s not only worry about the future, and the impact your diagnosis may have on loved ones, but also the concern about treatments, side effects and a host of many other fears. Once those hurdles are overcome and remission is in sight, another cause for anxiety creeps up: the fear of recurrence. Will my cancer return? “A fear of recurrence is a phenomenon for someone who’s gone Continue Reading
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Vietnam
RiverBender.com

Delayed Screenings Drive Up Later-stage Cancer Diagnosis And Treatment

ALTON - If you’ve watched an NFL game this season, chances are you’ve seen messages aimed at getting people to resume cancer screenings that, in some cases, dropped by as much as 90% during the COVID-19 pandemic. The American Cancer Society teamed up with the NFL for its Crucial Catch campaign to encourage people to catch cancer early, when it may be easier to treat. The campaign includes NFL-issued Crucial Catch game day apparel featuring a multicolored logo representing all Continue Reading
ALTON, IL
Best Life

Drinking This Twice a Day Increases Your Risk of Dementia, Study Says

Sticking to a balanced diet and establishing good exercise habits can be an essential part of overcoming some of the challenges aging puts on the body. But even beyond what you eat at each meal, research has shown that what's in your cup could also have a major effect on your health. And according to two studies, drinking this type of beverage twice a day can significantly increase your risk of developing dementia. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup so often.
HEALTH
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Predicted When Pandemic Will End

When will the COVID pandemic end? That's the question on the top of everyone's mind—and one doctor just gave a proposed answer. Dr. Ashish Jha, the Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, appeared on the Pulsar podcast to predict when the pandemic will end. Read on for five essential life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

New Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus

According to a new study published Tuesday in the journal PLOS Medicine, even a mild COVID infection can lead to symptoms that may last a lifetime. "The research found that over 1 in 3 patients had one or more features of long-COVID recorded between 3 and 6 months after a diagnosis of COVID-19," the authors concluded."This illness affects patients with both severe and mild Covid-19," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said. "Part of the challenge is that patients with long COVID could have a range of different symptoms that can be persistent or can come and go." Read on for 9 signs you may have Long COVID—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sentinel

“People who die from Covid-19 have a lack of vitamin D”

This is how forceful Dr. Leslie Ray Matthews has been, a retired doctor born in Mississippi. Although, this statement is supported by deep research to demonstrate the effectiveness of high doses of vitamin D -Specifically vitamin D3- as a treatment against Covid – 19 . Similarly, Dr. Matthews, an internationally...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy