The question is no longer if, but when Mara Quam is going to take her spot atop the Minnesota State, Mankato volleyball record books. After entering her final season in reach of breaking the program’s all-time digs record, a red-hot start in which the 2017 Kenyon-Wanamingo graduate has already racked up 276 digs this year has Quam at 1,693 digs for her career. The record of 1,741 is held by Hayley Fogarty.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO