Perhaps the most frustrating part of West Virginia’s 2-3 start is the fact that the team had ample opportunities in each of those losses to win. In fact, as head coach Neal Brown pointed out during his weekly press conference on Tuesday, the Mountaineers were either tied or leading in the fourth quarter in defeats at Maryland, at Oklahoma and on Saturday against Texas Tech, with the final margin of those three games combined being just 12 points.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO