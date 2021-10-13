NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS All creditors of the estate of Howard Bruce Mullinax, late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to: Name of Personal Representative: Mark Howard Mullinax Personal Representative's Address: 167 Livingston Ln Covington GA 30016 This 22 day of September, 2021. 908-50267, 10/13,20,27,11/3,2021.