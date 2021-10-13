CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CITATION BY PUBLICATION - TRC 109 & 114 STATE OF TEXAS CAUSE NO. C2021019

Hood County News
 6 days ago

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF JOHN BURCH, DECEASED IN THE 355TH DISTRICT COURT of HOOD COUNTY, TEXAS. TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF JOHN BURCH, DECEASED. NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: "You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 am on the Monday next following the expiration of 42 days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you."

classifieds.hcnews.com

