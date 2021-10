WHEELING — The Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce will host its 38th Annual College Fair this month in downtown Wheeling. The event is set for 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 25 at WesBanco Arena. At least 57 colleges have signed up to attend, and at least 12 high schools have indicated they will be bringing students, according to Josie McCoy, administrative assistant at the chamber.