OUR THREE FOR 3

Cover picture for the article1520 Broadway, downtown Fort Myers; 239-243-8137 or www.seedandbeanmarket.com. You literally can chill at Seed & Bean Market, courtesy of its CBD products. And its restaurant boasts CBD and hemp baked goods, as well as entrees that vary from alligator to beef tips to lobster pasta. Breakfast is available seven days a week, and Seed & Bean has extended its dinner hours to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Added bonus: There are tables outside, as well as inside. And if you’re in Venice, you can enjoy Seed & Bean’s new location, at 116 W. Venice Ave.

