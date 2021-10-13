CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marketing 360® named top performer for chiropractor software in Capterra’s 2021 Shortlist

By Chiropractic Economics
Chiropractic Economics
 6 days ago

Capterra recently released their 2021 Shortlist, and Marketing 360® is proud to have been named a top software product of 2021 for chiropractors. To compile the 2021 Shortlist, Capterra analyzed all software products, for the chiropractic industry, in their directory and eliminated products that didn’t meet their requirements for functionality and positive reviews. They then took the highest-rated and most popular software products to create the list.

