Elusive 'Electron Crystal' Phenomenon Directly Imaged For First Time Ever

By BEN TURNER, LIVE SCIENCE
sciencealert.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhysicists have taken the first ever image of a Wigner crystal – a strange honeycomb-pattern material inside another material, made entirely out of electrons. Hungarian physicist Eugene Wigner first theorized this crystal in 1934, but it's taken more than eight decades for scientists to finally get a direct look at the "electron ice".

www.sciencealert.com

