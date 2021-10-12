CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UMaine-led research team designing new, high entropy materials for optoelectronics

A University of Maine-led research team, in collaboration with the University of Alabama, will design a new class of materials capable of improving solar cells, lasers and other optoelectronic devices that convert light into energy with a $525,000 collaborative research award from the National Science Foundation. Liping Yu, an assistant...

