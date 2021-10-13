CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Veterans Should Know About Bladder Cancer

floydct.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(StatePoint) The end of military service doesn’t always mean the end of hardships for those who served. As they age, many veterans can be faced with health challenges, including cancer. In fact, each year, approximately 40,000 new cancer cases in veterans are reported, and bladder cancer is among the top five most frequently diagnosed types of cancer among patients treated by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). It’s important for veterans to take note of their individual risk factors and learn what to do if bladder cancer is detected.

