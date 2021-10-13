CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

FTSE 100 Forecast: Index Continues to Pressure Upside

dailyforex.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FTSE 100 initially pulled back on Tuesday but found enough support at the 50-day EMA to show signs of life again. When you look at this chart, you can see that we have been consolidating for a while, and it looks as if we are going to go looking towards the 7200 level above. The 7200 level is an area that has caused a bit of resistance recently, as we have been going back and forth for quite some time. In fact, you can say that we are essentially killing time in a consolidation area in order to determine whether or not we are going to rally going forward.

www.dailyforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

What is an ETF? And why is it driving Bitcoin back to record high prices?

The Bitcoin bulls are racing again. A year ago the cryptocurrency was valued at less than US$12,000. Now it has passed the symbolic milestone of US$60,000, nudging the US$63,255 record it reached in mid-April, before its price fell to as low as US$30,000 in July. Bitcoin’s rally over the past month is largely attributed to speculation the US Securities and Exchange Commission is poised to approve an exchange-traded fund, or ETF, based on Bitcoin futures. So what is an ETF, and why does this matter to the value of Bitcoin? How does an ETF work? An exchange-traded fund is an investment fund, comprising...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ftse#Inflation#Ema#The Ftse 100#The Bank Of England
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle slightly higher, but below their highest intraday level since 2014

U.S. crude-oil futures settled with a modest gain on Monday, after tapping their highest intraday price level since 2014. The lofty prices for crude raised the potential for demand destruction in the energy market, said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery edged up by 16 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $82.44 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after trading as high as $83.87. On Friday, prices settled at $82.28, the highest finish for a front-month contract since Oct. 21, 2014.
TRAFFIC
dailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Running into Exhaustion

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market rallied a bit on Monday, but as you can see, we have pulled back enough to form shooting star. The shooting star is a negative turn of events and could cause this market to pull back. As you can see on the chart, I have added the Fibonacci retracement tool, and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level is near the $75.50 level. A pullback to that area would be an excellent opportunity to pick up a bit of value, due to the fact that the area was the recent high where the market has shown resistance. The “market memory” that should show up at this area is something that you should pay close attention to, assuming that we can even get down there.
TRAFFIC
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Saves Itself After Selloff Attempt

The euro initially fell on Monday but turned around to show signs of stability again. If we can break above the 1.1650 level, it is likely that we will go looking towards the 50-day EMA above. I suspect that the market is very unlikely to be able to just shoot straight up in the air, but I do think that it is only a matter of time before the sellers will come back in. That being said, you should also pay close attention to the idea of the US dollar driving this more than anything else, because the euro represents a part of the world that has some catching up to do.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forecast: Momentum Regained After Initial Selloff

The Bitcoin market initially pulled back on Monday to sit just below the $60,000 level before turning around and showing life again. Because of this, it looks like the Bitcoin market is going to continue to climb, mainly driven by the idea of the new ETF that will be trading on Tuesday.
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forex Signal: Bullish Momentum

Last Thursday’s EUR/USD signal was not triggered as there was no bearish price action when the resistance level at 1.1609 was first reached that day. Trades must be taken before 5pm London time today. Short Trade Ideas. Short entry following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 time frame...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD’s upside attempts fail at $1.770

Gold treads water below $1,770. Bullion remains weak, weighed by higher US bond yields. XAU/USD: Dangerously close to $1,725 support area. Gold futures remain on the defensive on Monday, unable to regain the $1,770 level after a $30 sell-off seen on Monday. The XAU/USD bounced at $1,760 lows earlier today although the ensuing recovery attempt has lacked follow-through, leaving the pair practically flat on the day.
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

Gold Technical Analysis: $1800 Not Off the Table

With the beginning of this week’s trading, the price of gold has continued to decline. Gold retreated yesterday towards the $1760 support and swiftly corrected upwards today, settling around $1779 as of this writing. This confirms the strength of the technical level we had recommended. The decline of the US dollar allowed the price of gold to recover higher. Investors are coming back to buy gold with the decline in global financial markets. Currently, the psychological resistance of $1800 is crucial for the bulls, because it may encourage enough buyng to move towards higher levels, the closest of which would be $1819, $1825 and $1845.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forex Signal: Powering Up to 0.7500 Area

Trades may only be entered 5pm Tokyo time Wednesday. Short entry following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 time frame immediately upon the next touch of 0.7485, 0.7505, 0.7524, or 0.7537. Place the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high. Move the stop loss to break...
CURRENCIES
invezz.com

DXY forecast: US dollar index pattern points to a big drop

The US dollar index has erased some of the gains it made this month. It has formed a double-top pattern on the 4H chart. Therefore, the index will likely break out lower soon. The US dollar index (DXY) declined to the lowest level since October 4 as investors embraced the risk-on sentiment. The index is trading at $93.70, which was about 0.90% below the highest level this month.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Occidental Petroleum stock rallies after Truist analyst upgrades, boosts price target to Street high

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. rallied 2.3% in premarket trading Monday, putting them on track to snap a five-day losing streak, after Truist analyst Neal Dingmann became Wall Street's most bullish on the oil and natural gas exploration and production company, citing expectations that record free cash flow will continue. Dingmann raised his rating to buy from hold. He raised his price target to $50, which implies a 58% gain off Friday's closing price of $31.66, from $35. That is now the highest price target among the 29 analysts surveyed by FactSet. "[W]e believe the company will soon discuss...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF's ticker symbol is a trading strategy: BTFD

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF, one of a group of exchange-traded funds investing in bitcoin that are expected to launch imminently after receiving Securities and Exchange Commission approval, has a humorous ticker: BTFD. That acronym stands for, "buy the {expletive} dip," a trading strategy has typically been successful with respect to the cryptocurrency. The Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF will invest in bitcoin futures rather than the underlying cryptocurrency and has annual operating expenses of 0.95%.
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Price Continues to March Higher

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market rallied again on Friday to reach above the $82 level. At this point, the market looks as if it is ready to go higher, but we are struggling to find a pullback that we desperately need. If we were to pull back at this point in time, I think there will be plenty of buyers underneath to go into the market and try to find value.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Kulicke & Soffa raises dividend to lift implied yield above the S&P 500's

Shares of Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. rose 0.6% in premarket trading Monday, after the Singapore-based semiconductor company said it has raised its quarterly dividend by 21.4%. The new quarterly dividend of 17 cents a share, up from 14 cents, will be payable Jan. 10 to shareholders of record on Dec. 23. Based on Friday's stock closing price of $49.20, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 1.38%, which compares with the yield for the VanEck Semiconductor ETF's yield of 0.57% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.35%. The stock's gain bucked the weakness in Kulicke & Soffa's peers and the broader stock market, as the semiconductor ETF dropped 0.8% in premarket trading while futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.5%.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy