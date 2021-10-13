FTSE 100 Forecast: Index Continues to Pressure Upside

The euro initially fell on Monday but turned around to show signs of stability again. If we can break above the 1.1650 level, it is likely that we will go looking towards the 50-day EMA above. I suspect that the market is very unlikely to be able to just shoot straight up in the air, but I do think that it is only a matter of time before the sellers will come back in. That being said, you should also pay close attention to the idea of the US dollar driving this more than anything else, because the euro represents a part of the world that has some catching up to do.

CURRENCIES ・ 9 HOURS AGO