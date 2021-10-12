Safe Haven and DAR join to observe domestic violence month
Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) was launched nationwide in October 1987 to unite individuals and organizations working on these issues and to raise awareness. Each October participants wear purple, volunteer, and donate to help this important cause. Locally, Safe Haven was organized in 1989 to serve Bulloch, Candler, Effingham, Jenkins, Screven, and Washington counties in Southeast Georgia with the mission […]www.themillennews.com
Comments / 0