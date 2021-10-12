Safe Haven and DAR join to observe domestic violence month

A 68-year-old man was kicked out of Piedmont Rockdale Hospital in Conyers, GA, last week, because the hospital staff was concerned about payment for his treatment. According to WSB in Atlanta, the unidentified man was rescued by Rockdale County Deputy Chief Scott Freeman, after a good Samaritan called 911. A hospital employee confirmed that the staff had dressed the patient and walked him out of the building, leaving him right outside of the emergency room exit.

