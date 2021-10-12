CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Safe Haven and DAR join to observe domestic violence month

By ohtadmin
themillennews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDomestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) was launched nationwide in October 1987 to unite individuals and organizations working on these issues and to raise awareness. Each October participants wear purple, volunteer, and donate to help this important cause. Locally, Safe Haven was organized in 1989 to serve Bulloch, Candler, Effingham, Jenkins, Screven, and Washington counties in Southeast Georgia with the mission […]

www.themillennews.com

