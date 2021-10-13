EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Gets Pounded Yet Again

The euro continues to drift lower as it initially tried to rally but then gave back those gains to reach towards the 1.15 level. The 1.15 level is an area that will attract a certain amount of attention, as it is a large, round, psychologically significant figure. If we break down below there, then it could attract a lot more attention, as it would show so much in the way of negativity in this market. The euro continues to struggle due to the fact that the European Union cannot even powering itself at the moment, and of course COVID numbers are starting to pick up in the EU. With that being the case, the market is likely to see favoritism towards the US dollar and the bond markets.