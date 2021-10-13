USD/CAD Forecast: CAD Slows Down After Significant Move

The yen is a popular asset during turbulent times. The US dollar shot straight up in the air last week to break above the ¥114 level. This is a very bullish sign, but there is a lot of noise just above which continues to cause a bit of hesitation. If we were to break above the ¥115 level, then it would allow this market to become more or less a “buy-and-hold” market. However, I think we are much more likely to see a little bit of a pullback in order to find a bit of value. The ¥112.50 level should be an area where a lot of buyers will return. That being said, if we do break above the ¥115 level, then it is very likely that we could see an even bigger rush into this market. As things stand right now, I am looking at the Japanese yen's relative strength or weakness as in indicator to trade in other markets.

