USD/CAD Forecast: CAD Slows Down After Significant Move
The Canadian dollar fluctuated on Tuesday, sitting just below the 1.25 handle. The 1.25 handle is a large, round, psychologically significant level that a lot of people will pay attention to, so it is a bit interesting to see that we are sitting just below it. That being said, the market also has gotten a bit overdone, and when you apply the Bollinger Band indicator on the chart, you can see that we are hugging the bottom of an expanded indicator.www.dailyforex.com
