USD/CAD Forecast: CAD Slows Down After Significant Move

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Canadian dollar fluctuated on Tuesday, sitting just below the 1.25 handle. The 1.25 handle is a large, round, psychologically significant level that a lot of people will pay attention to, so it is a bit interesting to see that we are sitting just below it. That being said, the market also has gotten a bit overdone, and when you apply the Bollinger Band indicator on the chart, you can see that we are hugging the bottom of an expanded indicator.

USD/CAD Rate Rebound Vulnerable to Another Rise in Canada CPI

USD/CAD appears to have reversed ahead of the July low (1.2303) as it snaps the series of lower highs and lows from the previous week, but fresh data prints coming out of Canada may curb the recent rebound in the exchange rate as the headline reading for inflation is expected to pick up for the third consecutive month.
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Saves Itself After Selloff Attempt

The euro initially fell on Monday but turned around to show signs of stability again. If we can break above the 1.1650 level, it is likely that we will go looking towards the 50-day EMA above. I suspect that the market is very unlikely to be able to just shoot straight up in the air, but I do think that it is only a matter of time before the sellers will come back in. That being said, you should also pay close attention to the idea of the US dollar driving this more than anything else, because the euro represents a part of the world that has some catching up to do.
NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Likely to Continue Grinding Higher

The NASDAQ 100 initially pulled back on Monday but found enough support at the 50-day EMA to turn around and jump. The market closing towards the top of the range is very positive, but it certainly looks as if there is plenty of momentum overall, and I do think that it is probably only a matter of time before we clear the 15,500 level. Clearing that level could open up a move to break the recent highs and continue going even further. The NASDAQ 100 is very bullish due to the fact that just a handful of stocks tends to push it to the upside, so you need to pay attention to the usual names such as Tesla, Facebook, and Microsoft.
GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Recovers After Initial Selloff

The British pound initially sold off on Monday but then turned around to show signs of life again as we bounced from both the 50-day EMA and the 1.37 level. The 1.37 level has been important more than once, so it is likely that we will continue to see it cause a bit of a reaction. The shape of the candlestick is a hammer, so I think at this point if we break above the highs of the Friday session, we will have cleared that downtrend line and should go looking higher at that point as it would be a significant breakout.
USD/CAD Decline Likely To Continue

On Monday, the US Dollar declined by 42 pips or 0.34% against the Canadian Dollar. The currency pair breached the 50– hour simple moving average during yesterday’s trading session. All things being equal, the USD/CAD exchange rate could continue to edge lower in a descending channel pattern. The potential target...
DAX Forecast: Index Breaks Downtrend Line

The DAX Index rallied on Friday to break above the 50-day EMA solidly, and more importantly to break above a major downtrend line. Because of this, the DAX looks as if it is ready to go higher over the longer term, and I think that with any type of pullback we are likely to see people jumping in to pick up bits and pieces of value. The market will continue to see reasons to go higher, based upon the fact that stock markets overall have been rallying. It has seen quite a bit of momentum jump back into the upside, so a lot of people will continue to look at it through that prism.
AUD/USD Forex Signal: Path of Least Resistance is Upside

Buy the AUD/USD pair and set a take-profit at 0.7550. Add a stop-loss at 0.7350. Set a sell-stop at 0.7400 and a take-profit at 0.7300. Add a stop-loss at 0.7500. The AUD/USD pair rose to the highest level since September 7 as investors focused on the ongoing Australian economy reopening and the rising commodity prices. The pair also held steady after last week’s data dump from the US and the ongoing earnings season. It is trading at 0.7420, which is about 3.50% above the lowest level in September.
AUD/USD Forecast: Australian Dollar Stalls at 200-Day EMA

The Australian dollar rallied initially on Friday to break above the 200-day EMA, but in the end only turned around to show signs of hesitation. The 200-day EMA is obviously an area that a lot of people will be paying attention to, so a pullback from there is probably not a huge surprise. That being said, the candlestick is a shooting star, so that is a negative formation. However, we have seen that earlier this week, only to turn around and rally right through it.
S&P 500 Forecast: Breakout to Upside in Inverted H&S

The S&P 500 broke to the upside on Friday to clear the highs of the Thursday session. At this point, the market looks as if it is trying to break higher as the inverted head and shoulders has kicked off. The S&P 500 is likely to see a move towards the 4600 level.
EUR/USD Forex Signal: Bullish Pennant and Double Bottom

Buy the EUR/USD and set a take-profit at 1.1716 (50% retracement). Add a stop-loss at 1.1550. Set a sell-stop at 1.1550 and a take-profit at 1.1450. Add a stop-loss at 1.1650. The EUR/USD pair held steady in early trading as the market continued to reflect on the strong US retail sales and weak consumer sentiment data. The pair rose to 1.1600, which was higher than last week’s low of 1.1523.
Gold Forecast: Markets Get Crushed to End Week

Gold markets got absolutely hammered to end the week on the back foot. The 200-day EMA, the downtrend line, and the $1805 barrier have all combined to send this market much lower. The size of the candlestick is rather interesting, as it shows quite a bit of negativity, but it is still sitting above a short-term support level. After all, the week ended up positive, despite the fact that Friday was a disaster for gold bulls.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Bullish Channel Formation

The GBP/USD is settling around the 1.3770 resistance level, its highest level in month. The pair is waiting for stronger stimuli to complete the bullish channel, reversing most of its losses that had pushed it to the 1.3411 lowest support level, its lowest of the year. This slump was due to an energy crisis in Britain that is disrupting the path of economic recovery from the effects of the epidemic, in addition to the increase in the gains of the US dollar from expectations of imminent tightening of monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Bearish Stability Amid Pressure

The EUR/USD is stable below the 1.1600 level to kick off the week as the bears retain control. Last week, the pair's losses extended to the 1.1524 support level, its lowest in many months. As I mentioned many times before, the economic divergence and monetary policy between the United States and the Eurozone will remain the constant pressure factors on any gains for the currency pair in the coming days.
GBP/USD Forex Signal: Pound Gains on Rate Talk

Last Wednesday’s GBP/USD signal was not triggered as none of the key levels identified as support or resistance were reached that day. Trades must be taken before 5pm London time today only. Short Trade Ideas. Short entry following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 time frame immediately upon...
USD/CAD to slow down its decline in the week ahead – ING

“We think that a headline rate around 4.0% should allow markets to further reinforce their view around the prospect of the Bank of Canada ending QE by year-end. Any above-consensus read may fuel speculation that the Bank will start tightening earlier in 2H22 and add support to CAD. Still, we don’t think the USD correction has long legs, so USD/CAD downside potential should be more contained in the week ahead.”
Weekly Forex Forecast

The yen is a popular asset during turbulent times. The US dollar shot straight up in the air last week to break above the ¥114 level. This is a very bullish sign, but there is a lot of noise just above which continues to cause a bit of hesitation. If we were to break above the ¥115 level, then it would allow this market to become more or less a “buy-and-hold” market. However, I think we are much more likely to see a little bit of a pullback in order to find a bit of value. The ¥112.50 level should be an area where a lot of buyers will return. That being said, if we do break above the ¥115 level, then it is very likely that we could see an even bigger rush into this market. As things stand right now, I am looking at the Japanese yen's relative strength or weakness as in indicator to trade in other markets.
GBP/USD Forecast: Pull Back Below the 50 Day EMA

The British pound initially rally during the course of the trading session on Thursday but then turned around to show signs of exhaustion again. In fact, we ended up forming a shooting star that suggests we have a lot of volatility ahead of us. The market continues to see a lot of choppy behavior and of course we are still looking at the “death cross” as the 50 day EMA has broken below the 200 day EMA.
USD/NOK Forecast: USD Continues to Slip Against the NOK

The US dollar has fallen again against the Norwegian krone during trading on Thursday as the oil market continues to push the “Noki” even higher. That being said, the market is likely to see a bit of support underneath, and it is worth noting that the market is forming a bit of a hammer from the session on Thursday, so we may see a little bit of a bounce. Furthermore, the market is likely to see a lot of noise above, so I think this continues to be very choppy.
BTC/USD Forecast: Bitcoin Shows Signs of Short-Term Exhaustion

Bitcoin markets rallied initially during the session on Thursday but gave back gains in order to fall back into the previous consolidation area. The candlestick it is a shooting star, and that does suggest that we have a little bit more of a pullback just waiting to happen. That being said, I think the market probably continues to find plenty of support underneath, so pullback should be thought of as potential buying opportunities. After all, Bitcoin has been rallying quite nicely as of late, so I think at this point we need to see a little bit of digestion after the massive run higher.
