Treasurer Fitzpatrick recognizes National Disability Employment Awareness Month

Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick today recognized October as National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM). “Individuals with disabilities make important contributions to Missouri’s workforce and I am proud to recognize these contributions during National Disability Employment Awareness Month,” Treasurer Fitzpatrick said. “MO ABLE allows Missourians with disabilities to save money without losing access to federal benefits like Medicaid and SSI—making it possible to have a job and work towards financial independence. I have made it a priority to grow this program and will continue to encourage Missouri business leaders and employers to help make it easier for those with disabilities, and their families, to save for the future.”