Portable oxygen concentrators are used to deliver oxygen therapy to the patients. The oxygen that is provided by portable oxygen concentrators has higher level of concentration than ambient air. Portable oxygen concentrators have been used globally for decades now. The older versions of the portable oxygen concentrators were considered to be unreliable and difficult to use as they were bulky and costly. Over the years, portable oxygen concentrators have been evolved, as manufacturers are improving the design of them and by manufacturing them with a relatively smaller size & higher mobility. As the new generation portable oxygen concentrators have become more mobile, the patients are able carry them more freely as they can be accommodated in a car.

