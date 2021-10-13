Breathe: A Place to Find Your Balance receives microloan from OzSBI

Sunni Fine, owner of Breathe: A Place to Find Your Balance, recently received a microloan through the Ozarks Small Business Incubator to help relaunch her business in West Plains. Breathe offers Thai Yoga Massage, a unique blend of yoga and massage that is sometimes called “lazy yoga” since the client is passive while a trained practitioner guides them through gentle stretches and breathing while offering a low impact massage. Sunni is a Level 2 certified Thai Yoga practitioner with 6 years of experience in the technique, as well as a Certified Yoga Practitioner. Her new studio is located just off the Square in West Plains and is open Monday-Friday from 8:00am-6:00pm.