Parkersburg City Council approves $2M carryover

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARKERSBURG — The allocation of more than $2 million in carryover funds from the fiscal year that ended June 30 was approved Tuesday by Parkersburg City Council. Asked by Councilwoman Wendy Tuck to explain the reason for the seven-figure unencumbered fund balance, Finance Director Eric Jiles noted the city carried more than $3.7 million from fiscal year 2019-20 into 2020-21 due to the infusion of federal C.A.R.E.S. Act funds near the end of that fiscal year.

