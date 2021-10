Debra Lynn “Debbie” Bodge, 63, of Parkersburg, passed away peacefully October 7, at Stonerise following a lengthy battle with COPD. She was born in Parkersburg in 1957 and was a 1975 graduate of PHS. Debbie enjoyed working with crafts and the many pets she had over the years. She was especially fond of her niece Megan and her nephew Eric and she cherished her many friends and neighbors who were so supportive during her illness.