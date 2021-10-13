CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

ADE, Arkansas PBS create new documentary, classroom resources that highlight opioid crisis in Arkansas

The News
 6 days ago

In 2020, a total of 547 Arkansans died from drug overdoses, an increase of 195 from the previous year, according to the Arkansas Drug Director’s Office. While the number of opioid prescriptions in Arkansas is decreasing and Naloxone, an opioid-combatting drug, is saving lives each day, these efforts are not enough to offset the over-arching reach that opioid addiction has on the Natural State. Education has always been a very important partner in the war against drugs, but as the opioid crisis refuses to slow down, the role of education in preventing addictions and deaths is more critical now than ever before.

