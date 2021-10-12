CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Home Sweet Home Alone - Official Trailer (2021) Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Archie Yates

thecheyennepost.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the trailer for the new Home Alone movie, Home Sweet Home Alone, starring Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Archie Yates, Aisling Bea, Kenan Thompson, Tim Simons, Pete Holmes, Devin Ratray, Ally Maki, and Chris Parnell. The film is directed by Dan Mazer from a screenplay by Mikey Day and...

www.thecheyennepost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Empire

Home Sweet Home Alone Trailer Pitches Jojo Rabbit’s Archie Yates Against Bumbling Burglars

It’s been 19 years since we last got a good Home Alone movie – the still-pretty-fun Home Alone 2: Lost In New York (preferred to the original by Empire’s John Nugent, and probably nobody else in the world), which was eventually followed by a bunch of diminishing straight-to-DVD duds. Now, the franchise is under Disney’s control after the Fox takeover – and the latest attempt to revive the festive kid-versus-burglars adventure tale comes to Disney+ this November under the title Home Sweet Home Alone. This time, the kid is Jojo Rabbit’s Archie Yates, the burglars are Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney, and the harried parents are Aisling Bea and Pete Holmes. Check out the trailer.
MOVIES
First Showing

Archie Yates in Trailer for Disney's 'Home Sweet Home Alone' Reboot

"You really think I'm that stupid?" 20th Century Studios has unveiled an official trailer for a new reboot of Home Alone titled officially Home Sweet Home Alone. This is sort of a remake, but not really, described as a "reimagining of the beloved holiday film franchise." Ugh. A married couple tries to steal back a valuable heirloom from a troublesome kid who just so happens to be home alone while his family is away on a trip. Archie Yates (from Jojo Rabbit and on "Wolfboy and the Everything Factory") stars as Max, with a cast including Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Aisling Bea, Kenan Thompson, Tim Simons, Pete Holmes, Devin Ratray, Ally Maki, and Chris Parnell. No surprise, this looks awful. They took the original Home Alone, which is indeed a classic, and just made it dumber in every single way. Why?! This just ain't worth it.
MOVIES
cinelinx.com

First Trailer for Disney Plus’ Home Sweet Home Alone Has Arrived

Disney+’s all-new adventure comedy Home Sweet Home Alone is almost here and the first trailer prepares you for the mayhem. The re-imagining of the beloved holiday film franchise will unleash comedic mayhem this holiday season as seen in the below trailer. Max Mercer is a mischievous and resourceful young boy...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devin Ratray
Person
Mikey Day
Person
Dan Mazer
Person
Archie Yates
Person
Chris Parnell
Person
Rob Delaney
Person
Ally Maki
Person
Pete Holmes
Person
Kenan Thompson
Person
Ellie Kemper
Person
Aisling Bea
disneydining.com

Disney+ “Home Sweet Home Alone” Trailer Has Landed, But We May Just Stick to the Classics

A new film is on the way to Disney’s streaming service, Disney+, just in time for the holiday season. There’s nothing better than curling up on the couch, sipping on some hot cocoa, and watching a sweet film for the holiday. This Disney+ original is a nod to the classic holiday 1990 film, Home Alone. “Home Sweet Home Alone” is scheduled to debut on Disney+ next month, and the official trailer has landed. We’re not sure if we’re the only ones feeling this way after watching the trailer, but we may just be sticking to the classics this holiday season.
MOVIES
Paste Magazine

The Home Sweet Home Alone Trailer Gives us a Look at a Remake We Probably Don't Need

Since the wildly popular original Home Alone hit theaters in 1990, we’ve gotten a ton of sequels and spin-offs. There’s Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House, and, my personal favorite, Home Alone with the Google Assistant. And apparently, we needed just one more spin-off, because now a new installment is barreling toward release, and there’s nothing we can do to stop it.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Sweet Home Alone#Disney Plus
Kentucky New Era

‘Home Sweet Home Alone’: Archie Yates Terrorizes Ellie Kemper & Rob Delaney in First Look (VIDEO)

Home Alone is getting an update at Disney+ with the all-new movie Home Sweet Home Alone starring Jojo Rabbit‘s Archie Yates. The young actor plays Max Mercer, a mischievous and resourceful young boy who is left home alone by his family who accidentally leaves him behind while they spend the holidays in Japan. The reimagined story arriving November 12 (Disney+ Day) is being teased in the first trailer, below, featuring an all-star lineup including Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney who feature as the movie’s baddies.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Home Alone Fans Celebrate Macaulay Culkin After Home Sweet Home Alone Trailer Debuts

Home Alone fans have Macaulay Culkin trending after the trailer for Home Sweet Home Alone dropped today. Disney and 20th Century Studios are basically rebooting the family film. Disney+ bills the new movie as a reimagining, but a lot of the millennial fans of the originals just want the old actor back. Culkin has played along with a lot of the fan fervor since this movie was announced. He urged the people out there to give the new one a chance. November 12 will see Home Sweet Home Alone release on Disney+. Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Archie Yates, Aisling Bea, Kenan Thompson, Tim Simons, Pete Holmes, Devin Ratray, Ally Maki, and Chris Parnell are all on board for this new installment of the franchise. Check out what the fans are saying down below:
MOVIES
Middletown Press

Rob Delaney, Ellie Kemper Star as Bumbling Thieves in New 'Home Alone' Revamp

Disney+ has released the trailer for Home Sweet Home Alone, the 20th Century Studio revival of the holiday favorite Home Alone film franchise. The movie — which stars Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, and Archie Yates — arrives on November 12th. In the trailer, Yates portrays Max Mercer, who is accidentally...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
CinemaBlend

Disney+'s Home Sweet Home Alone Trailer Features Ellie Kemper And An A+ Reference To Macaulay Culkin

Somewhere in moviegoers' memories, Christmas always involves just a little bit of pain. That’s because thanks to the Macaulay Culkin originated franchise Home Alone, there are some of us who see that time of year as a moment where we defend what has to be defended. Now a new generation is going to be acquainted with such a notion, as Home Sweet Home Alone is going to debut soon on Disney+. And this next round sees Ellie Kemper embracing her villainous side, while still involving some A+ references to the McCallister family from the originals.
MOVIES
Tyla

Home Sweet Home Alone: New Reboot Brings Back Buzz McCallister

Everyone's talking about the Home Alone reboot, Home Sweet Home Alone, after the release of the trailer on Tuesday. The Disney+ revival has changed quite a bit since we last saw the shenanigans of Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) on our screens. For one, there's a whole new cast, and the...
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

Home Sweet Home Alone Official Trailer Released: An Unnecessary New Entry For The Franchise

Home Alone is a must-see every year during the holiday season for many. It’s a classic. Kevin McCallister, played by Macaulay Culkin, is a funny and clever 8-year-old kid. The McCallisters are chaotic and I both love and hate the family’s dysfunction. Also, the villains, Marv and Harry, played by Daniel Stern and Joe Pesci are amazing. The goofy Marv and the serious Harry work so well. Home Alone has an amazing cast. I felt that after Home Alone 2, they should have left it be. Home Sweet Home Alone is coming to Disney+ on November 12 and the trailer is out now. I didn’t need this reboot, did you?
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Renée Zellweger Is Unrecognizable As Convicted Killer Pam Hupp On Set Of New Series — Photos

Renée Zellweger transforms into convicted serial killer Pam Hupp on set of her upcoming true crime limited series, ‘The Thing About Pam.’. Bridget Jones, is that you? Renée Zellweger looked unrecognizable in New Orleans while on set of her upcoming limited series on October 4. The Academy Award winner, 52, will play convicted serial killer Pam Hupp in an NBC series centered on the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria — and her transformation will leave fans gobsmacked. Renée could be seen in a large prosthetic body and costumed in a puff jacket and jeans, as seen in the photos from set HERE.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Cameron Boyce’s Parents Say Late Son Warned Them He “Wasn’t Going To Be His Usual Self” in Thriller ‘Runt’

Cameron Boyce, the bright young actor known for his roles in the Disney franchise Descendants and TV show Jessie, died in July 2019 at 20 years old from a seizure caused by SUDEP (Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy). Today, with the Oct. 19 streaming release of Runt, a 2020 indie thriller directed by William Coakley, fans can see him in his last — and most edgy — role yet. During his lifetime, Boyce was known first and foremost for his comedic, lighthearted work for Disney, which his father Victor Boyce says wasn’t really a targeted goal or aspiration of his. As...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Meg Ryan, 59, makes rare red carpet appearance

Meg Ryan hasn't been on a red carpet for nearly two years, but it doesn't mean she forgot how to work one. The When Harry Met Sally... actress, 59, lit up the red carpet at Saturday's Academy Museum of Motion Pictures long-awaited opening gala in Los Angeles. She wore a long black and pink gown by Ulyana Sergeenko for the step-and-repeat in front of photographers. She also wore black, open-toe platform heels and styled her signature sun-kissed, wavy blond locks down.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy