Home Sweet Home Alone - Official Trailer (2021) Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Archie Yates

"You really think I'm that stupid?" 20th Century Studios has unveiled an official trailer for a new reboot of Home Alone titled officially Home Sweet Home Alone. This is sort of a remake, but not really, described as a "reimagining of the beloved holiday film franchise." Ugh. A married couple tries to steal back a valuable heirloom from a troublesome kid who just so happens to be home alone while his family is away on a trip. Archie Yates (from Jojo Rabbit and on "Wolfboy and the Everything Factory") stars as Max, with a cast including Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Aisling Bea, Kenan Thompson, Tim Simons, Pete Holmes, Devin Ratray, Ally Maki, and Chris Parnell. No surprise, this looks awful. They took the original Home Alone, which is indeed a classic, and just made it dumber in every single way. Why?! This just ain't worth it.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO