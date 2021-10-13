CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get information about fall color at Oct. 19 MDC virtual event

Cover picture for the articleFree online program will have helpful information for those wanting to see fall color. Fall leaf color is one reason autumn is an enjoyable time of year in the Ozarks. People can learn more about the science behind fall leaf color and get tips on some of the best places to see colorful fall foliage at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) virtual program “Naturalist Notes Virtual Series: Fall Color.” This free online program will be offered in morning and afternoon sessions on Oct. 19 and is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center.

