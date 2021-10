No doubt all of New Jersey's avid hunters were aware of this, but bear hunting was very much a thing in the state until very recently. Black bear hunting usually received the green light in the state up until this year. Reportedly, there will be no bear hunting in the state of New Jersey in 2021. This news has trickled down after the signature necessary for approval from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection was not received.

ANIMALS ・ 14 DAYS AGO